MOUNDRIDGE - Voters in Moundridge USD 423 found a bond issue they could support.

After the school district saw $20-million-plus bond proposals die at the polls in 2016 and 2017, it presented a slimmer, two-question ballot.

Voters said yes and yes in a special election Tuesday.

Unofficial results in the mail election were:

Question 1: Nearly 64 percent of voters supported a $14.59-million bond issue for renovations and upgrades to the elementary school and to the middle school/high school, including construction of a new auxiliary gym/storm shelter. The improvements will enhance security, energy efficiency, storm safety, and accessibility. Most of the bond issue will be spent at the middle school/high school. The estimated mill levy increase for the owner of a $100,000 home will be about $218. The vote tally on the question was: Yes 642; No 367.

Question 2: Nearly 71 percent of voters backed the plan to spend $295,000 in improvements to Greer Gym. The annual mill levy increase for the owner of a $100,000 home is estimated at $14. The fate of this question hinged on the first question. If the main bond issue had failed, the Greer Gym piece would not have moved forward even if a majority had voted yes on the second question. The tally was: Yes 721; No 295.

"What a wonderful day for our schools and our kids. Thank you to the Moundridge community for supporting the bond and ensuring a bright future for our kids," said USD 423 Board of Education President Michael Beasley in a statement Tuesday.

Moundridge USD 423 Superintendent George Leary expressed gratitude to those who invested efforts to develop and promote the bond issue.

He was at the McPherson County Courthouse for the counting of the ballots Tuesday afternoon. He broadcast the news to school board members and district faculty and staff through email. The reaction, he said, was one of relief.

The district had explained the ballot questions in community meetings and officials had been encouraged by the response. They had pointed out that Moundridge USD 423 property owners still would have a low overall tax bill compared to those property owners in neighboring school districts. Also, this bond issue scenario did not entail relocating the elementary school to create a single campus - an idea that had been part of previous plans and had drawn criticism. Using local contractors and firms for this project also was a response to criticism of prior bond proposals.

"There was so much optimism going into today,” Leary said, but still they were cautious, he said.

“That is impressive to see that much support for both questions,” Leary said.

The construction timeline shows all work will be completed by mid-August 2020. Alloy Architecture, Wichita, and Vogts Construction Co., Newton, are working on the project.

The nature of the work - much of it is interior - means that the majority of it must be done when kids are not in school, Leary said. The summers of 2019 and 2020 will be a very busy time inside the schools, he said. The new auxiliary gym/storm shelter will be an addition and that construction won’t affect classes, he said.

Before and separate from the election, an anonymous donor gave nearly $1 million to USD 423 and that will finance lighting improvements. That work will run parallel to the bond issue projects, Leary said.

McPherson County Deputy Clerk VeAnne Depperschmidt said 1,734 ballots were mailed to voters in the Moundridge school district. Vote totals indicate slightly more than 1,000 ballots were returned before the noon Tuesday deadline. Canvassing of election returns will take place Monday morning in McPherson.