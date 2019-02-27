The city of Newton did not start the social media firestorm it found itself in last week — trying to defend the utility bill paid by city customers for water, sewer and trash collection services.

The city of El Dorado created a graphic comparing utility rates for eight cities in the region — and Newton was the highest rate shown in the graphic. Initially the city of El Dorado posted incorrect rates for the city of Newton, but, the damage to Newton was done as a firestorm broke out on social media.

The outrage over the rates has not been limited to social media, either.

“I have been confronted by the public on many occasions since that came out,” said commissioner Glen Davis.

Two commissioners voiced possible solutions during the Feb. 26 commission meeting for explaining the utility rates to the public.

“I have asked for the assistance from city staff to put together an open forum for the public to talk openly with people about how that works in the city of Newton, to hear their ideas and their concerns,” said commissioner Barth Hague. “It is quite possible, that based on all that transpired on Facebook, noone will come to such an event. I think it behooves us to at least open ourselves up to the public and to hear their ideas on how we can address the perception that our rates are too high.”

The idea of hosting a public forum resonated with Mayor Kathy Valentine, though she believes there is another action the city needs to take.

City Manager Bob Meyers issued a letter concerning the water rates, and Valentine believes that needs to get into the hands of the more than 7,200 utility customers of the city.

“One of the things I do not want to see missed, I like the letter that (City Manager) Bob (Myers) constructed. He had a letter that in went into great detail and explanation with regard to what has taken place, and offer some explanation and accuracy on that,” Valentine said. “I thought the public would be best served for that to go out with the water bill. When it goes out and people get it, it is up to people to read it. … They cannot say they were not informed.”

The Kansan has requested a copy of the letter, however, it has not yet been provided by the city.

What started the firestorm was a social media post by the city of El Dorado. City staff of El Dorado turned to creating a graphic to show the average utility bill for eight different cities in the region and posting it on social media Feb. 13.

Of the eight selected, El Dorado showed as the second lowest. Newton was credited with the highest bill at $146.64 per month, according to El Dorado's estimates. According to the city of Newton, the estimate for Newton was incorrect when El Dorado created the graphic.

Newton city staff shared a city average bill with The Newton Kansan — that bill came to $131.99 when using a 500 cubic feet (about 3,740 gallons) of water usage. The minimum bill in Newton uses a rate based on 200 cubic feet of water and 300 cubic feet of sewer usage and totals $89.23.

The City of El Dorado evaluated three utilities — water, sewer and trash (refuse). In each case, Newton showed the highest rate of the eight cities listed.

According to Newton city hall, the utility rate for the amount of water used in the El Dorado graphic is a a total bill of $131.99 — still making Newotn's total bill the highest of eight cities. Bel Aire was second at $118.23.

Of the cities listed by El Dorado, Newton's water rate was the third highest at $35.50. Bel Aire was highest at $44.41 in the graphic. Hesston had the lowest rate at $10.48.

In the area of sewer rates, Newton showed a rate of $52.96 per month — there is an additional $20.12 for a sewer plant upgrade.The next highest Bel Aire at $57.18. Towanda showed the lowest sewer rate at $27.50 per month.

For individual utility accounts in Newton the plant upgrade fee is charged as a percentage of the monthly sewer fee. When it was created, it was to sunset after the bonds issued to pay for a sewer plant upgrade are paid. The fee began in 2014. The city charges 38 percent of the sewer fee as an additional charge on utility bills. The bonds issued were 20-year bonds, however, the city is on pace to pay those off about nine years early.

“We had to put in a new water treatment plant,” Davis said. “All the other cities around are going to get caught up in this. We just happened to be the first on the list.”

There was one other part of the utility fee evaluated by El Dorado — refuse rates. In that area Newton was the highest of the eight cities listed at $23.29. Hesston was again the lowest of the cities listed at $13.95.

No action was taken on the rates, or the dispersal of information about those rates, during the Feb. 26 meeting.

In other business the commission:

• Recognized local businesses including All Angles Auto Repair and Regier Construction for their donated labor on a truck for the Newton Fire/EMS department to be used in grass fire and wildfire situations.

• Received a end-of-year financial report for the 2018 budget year showing improved ending fund balances.

• Received an end-of-year report for the Newton Public Library.

• Approved the closure of Athletic Park Circle from 2 to 5 p.m. March 16 for a St. Gregory's Day parade. The commission also approved a temporary alcohol permit for the event.

• Tabled possible changes to animal control regulations until city legal counsel can meet with pet store owners to address concerns with the proposed changes.

• Approved requesting bids for a drainage pond for Suderman Addition, an estimated $160,000 project. The city could pay cash from a designated fund for drainage projects.

• Set the dates for the sale of and discharge of fireworks in 2019. The commission set the dates as June 29 through July 4 for sales and discharge and set a $2,500 sales permit fee, and a $1,000 performance bond for sellers.

• The commission hosted a work session to discuss priorities for the 2019-20 budget year. The hot button topic for the commission was a community engagement survey to determine citizen priorities. The survey would be designed to evaluate multiple projects like a city pool and/or library.