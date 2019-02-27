Bradley Vogel, director of choral activities at Tabor College, said he couldn’t have been more pleased with a Carnegie Hall debut for a choir made up of Berean Acaemdy, Tabor College and Wellington High School students in New York City on Feb. 17.

“It went very well,” Vogel said upon their return. “There were no problems, things went very cleanly, we were well prepared and the orchestra came together as it needed to.”

The choir took the opportunity seriously. Assisting Vogel were Sara Morris, director of the Berean Singers, and Jessica Caldwell, director of the WHS choir. Both had studied and sang for Vogel while students at Tabor College.

“We had seven hours of rehearsal the two days prior to the concert,” Vogel said. “Then we had another one-hour rehearsal with the orchestra, and an additional hour of rehearsal just myself with the orchestra on Saturday night.

“That kind of preparation time helped bring the three choirs together, as we became cohesive and fine-tuned things,” he added. “By the second rehearsal, it really came together. I was really pleased with how the group matured and became very musically expressive. The feedback I got from them was that they really enjoyed doing it.”

When the choir wasn’t rehearsing, students had free time to attend Broadway shows and operas, all within easy walking distance from their hotel in Times Square. The group also experienced the 9/11 Memorial and the One World Trade Center. Following their performance on Sunday, they loaded buses to take a cruise along the Hudson River showcasing the Statue of Liberty and the New York City skyline.

Vogel said he was pleased with the choir’s performance — and so were choir members.

“They were very excited,” he said. “To a person, they had a great, great experience. And musically, the whole thing was good and very pleasing. It just went well.”

Their New York City experience was underwritten with donations of more than $65,000.

“That’s an impressive figure for no brick-and-mortar,” Vogel said. “It came in to support the program and support the students. It came from choir alums and supporters of Tabor. That support was just as rewarding as the actual performance. The desire on the part of donors was to give the students an experience of a lifetime, and they really did.”

The NYC combined choir will reprise its Carnegie Hall performance with a free concert as a “thank you” for the generous support from the Tabor, Berean and Wellington constituencies at 7 p.m. March 10, in the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor campus in Hillsboro.