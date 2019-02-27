Walton Rural Life Center second-grade teacher Angela Black earned a citizenship award for the work she’s done in the classroom. The McPherson VFW honored her with the National Citizenship Education Post Recognition Award during a special ceremony on Jan. 31.

“Ultimately, awards and recognition isn’t why we do it,” Black said. “I think it’s important for your kids to learn about citizenship. This knowledge has world-changing potential.”

Black conducts a number of citizenship building activities with her students. For example, when the students recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning, she helps her students understand the history and significance of what they are saying. Students also participate in projects on famous Americans and exchange postcards with students from every state. The goal of the postcard project is to broaden students’ perspectives on places around them and across the country.

According to the VFW, the award is meant to honor teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette and patriotism. Current classroom teachers are eligible for the award.

“Education is very important,” John Harper, McPherson VFW commander, said. “Teachers are the first step of all our careers and of who we are.”

Black has been a teacher at Walton Rural Life Center for 15 years.