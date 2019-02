Another round of the fight to preserve the Southwest Chief came to a close Feb. 27, as Amtrak notified Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan) of the organization's intent to release $3 million to participate in a TIGER grant awarded for renovations to rails in Colorado and New Mexico.

“As the divide between urban and rural communities in America continues to expand, passenger rail services like the Southwest Chief are valuable in connecting Kansans to the rest of the country,” Moran said. “Local communities whose residents and businesses depend on Amtrak should be provided the stability of rail service that the Southwest Chief has delivered to them for decades, which is why I am pleased that Amtrak has upheld its commitment to repair, improve and continue the Southwest Chief rail line. I appreciate my colleagues from New Mexico and Colorado and our bipartisan efforts to keep this line in service.”

Amtrak confirmed the move in a statement Feb. 27, noting that more than $80 million has been committed from U.S. DOT grant programs, state and local governments, Amtrak and BNSF since 2011.

“I am pleased Kansans will continue to have access to long-distance Amtrak routes and improved rail service when riding the Southwest Chief,” said Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.). “This service is important to our rural riders.”

Earlier this month, Congress passed and the president signed the FY2019 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related (THUD) Appropriations Act, which sets aside $50 million of Amtrak’s appropriations for long-term maintenance and safety improvements on lines like the Southwest Chief.

Last year, Amtrak had told Congress it did not plan to fund the $3 million match - leaving $22 million on the table for rail repairs and the installation of positive train control on a stretch of track in Colorado and New Mexico.

The TIGER grant involved matching funds from states, cities, BNSF and Amtrak. The city of Newton committed $12,500 to each of three TIGER grants for rail improvements on Southwest Chief line — including the one Amtrak had pulled out of.

A 216-mile stretch in the center of the storm is owned by BNSF, however, BNSF is no longer using the rails for freight traffic. That means Amtrak would be solely responsible for maintenance on the stretch. Amtrak estimated that would cost about $3 million annually.

All told more than 600 miles of track are affected by the need for PTC — however, grants to the state of New Mexico and federal waivers have closed the gap in the past six months.

Last year the railroad floated the concept of a bus bridge — stubbing the train in Garden City and Albuquerque, New Mexico, and using charter buses to shuttle passengers between the two stops. The move would have removed traditional train service from Garden City; Lamar, Colorado; La Junta, Colorado; Trinidad, Colorado; Raton, New Mexico; Las Vegas, New Mexico; and Lamy, New Mexico. There are 33 stations served by the Southwest Chief between Los Angeles and Chicago.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Rail advocates claimed at the time that a bus bridge would lead to the destruction of the Southwest Chief — and it would halt a possible expansion of the Heartland Flyer northward out of Oklahoma to Wichita and Newton.

The Rail Passengers Association recently did a study that showed that the bus bridge would have caused a loss of $180 million annually between Dodge City and Albuquerque - and $17 million in Kansas.

Moran teamed with Senators from New Mexico, Kansas and Colorado to insert legislation into a spending bill that appropriated $50 million for the train and prohibiting the use of buses on the route. That legislation was signed by President Donald Trump this month.

Over the course of the past five years TIGER grant funds have been poured into the Southwest Chief route for rail improvements. In 2014 the Kansas Department of Transportation pumped $3 million into a grant, matched by $2 million for the BNSF, $4 million from Amtrak, $300,000 from municipalities and $9.3 million from the federal government to improved tracks in western Kansas.



A year later, KDOT committed $1 million, Colorado $1 million, New Mexico $1 million, Amtrak $4 million the feds $9.2 million to make improvements in Colorado and new Mexico In 2017 Colfax County, New Mexico, put forward a grant application for improvements in New Mexico following an unsuccessful grant application in 2016. The 2017 application, approved in 2018, was for a total of $26 million for Colfax County, New Mexico.

The Southwest Chief currently serves Lawrence, Topeka, Newton, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City in Kansas. Newton is the busiest passenger rail station in the state.