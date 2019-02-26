Aavon Powers thought she was going to look at some new decorations in the parlor at the Hester Care Center at Wesley Towers Monday evening, but when she was wheeled into the room, she saw the faces of her fellow members from the Soroptimist International of Hutchinson Club.

The ladies had come to wish Powers, 96, a belated birthday as well as celebrate her service to the Soroptimist club over the last 60 years. The group had pizza and cake after presenting Powers with a plaque for her service. The group also surprised her by telling her about the club's Aavon Powers Sponsorship Fund, which will pay a year’s worth of club dues for women who want to volunteer but do not have the financial means.

“Many of our scholarship winners want to join later, but aren’t always able to,” Penny Conard said. “That was the idea behind Aavon’s fund, so past winners can join and give back.”

The 32-member club hopes the fund will also enable some younger women from the Hutchinson community to get involved.

Powers joined the Soroptimist club in 1959. She worked for the U.S. War Department beginning in 1943, and then at the United States Social Security Office. In the past, only professional women in managerial positions were permitted to join Soroptimist International — now it is open to all women.

“I had a secretary working under me,” Powers said. “So that’s why I qualified as a manager and was able to join.”

Powers spent the last 10 to 15 years serving as the club’s historian, as well as sending out birthday and sympathy cards to members.

“I appreciate all the club has done for me, and this is unbelievable. I think it is an honor,” Powers said while accepting her plaque. “I didn’t even get anything from Uncle Sam when I retired.”

Soroptimist roughly means “best for women,” which is the club’s main goal. The club uses funds raised throughout the year to present two senior students who volunteer in the community with $750 awards, $500 of which serve as a scholarship. The other $250 can be donated to a local cause of their choosing.

The club also awards two $1,500 scholarships to two women of any age who are looking to further their education.

The club hosts two major fundraisers each year: The Women’s Show and Spring Health Fair, which run in conjunction. The events occur March 30. Tickets to the event are currently available from club members for $2 or cost $4 the day of the event.

The group also fundraises with LunaFest, a local film festival focused on films made by women for women.