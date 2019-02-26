

Conserving the Gems of Kansas lecture: 6:30 p.m. today, Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 W Hickory St, Hesston. Since 1951, The Nature Conservancy has worked to protect the lands and waters on which all life depends. In Kansas, TNC has permanently protected 139,470-acres, including five preserves that are open to the public, and empowered private landowners to enhance wildlife habitat and protect native plant diversity. Explore these places with director Rob Manes, from the famous Flint Hills in the east to the new Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park in the west. You’ll gain a greater appreciation for the diversity of our state and be inspired to visit Kansas’ natural areas.

Acrylic Pouring: 7 p.m. today, Lit Studios on Fifth, 803 West 5th Street, Hutchinson. Cost is $30. Bring your own drinks. Register at litstudioson5th.com.

Chamber 2.0: 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. today, 117 N Walnut St, Chamber Conference Room. Take this opportunity to meet our Chamber staff, Chamber Ambassadors, network with other new members.

