Let's say that President Abraham Lincoln, who came from humble beginnings, was assumed to be not very smart because of low income.

Had that been assumed, a great intelligent man would not have become a senator who next went on to become president.

We are in an age where people who live in low-income housing or are in a low-income bracket are assumed to be not well educated or are not very smart.

When we stereotype a group of people, make our assumptions based on their lifestyle, we could almost lose someone who is highly intelligent.

Just like President Lincoln, who came from humble beginnings and proved a brilliant man.

Sheri Conner, Salina