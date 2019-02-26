Supporting KanCare Expansion

The Kansas Hospital Association is pleased with the introduction of KanCare Expansion legislation in the House and Senate. It is an important step first step in the process. We look forward to having a robust conversation about how beneficial Kancare Expansion will be for Kansas.

Expanding KanCare makes health care coverage affordable for approximately 150,000 hardworking, low-income Kansans. It also is a critical tool that will help increase access to much needed mental health and substance use disorder services. Data show that states that have expanded Medicaid have increased access to important preventive care and improved chronic disease management.

Expanding KanCare also protects our local communities and hospitals while strengthening our local and state economies. KanCare Expansion will help every single Kansas community, which is why 77 percent of Kansans, in the most recent polling, support it.

The KanCare Expansion legislation that was introduced today is similar to legislation that has been previously passed by the Kansas legislature with substantial majorities. It is based upon what has worked in other states and what makes sense for our state.

Kansas is one of just 14 states left that has not yet expanded health care to families who desperately need it. We’ve seen Republican and Democratic led states across the country find consensus on Medicaid expansion to benefit their citizens, their communities and their economies. It’s time we do the same in Kansas.

We urge legislators to now take up the issue and put together a bipartisan, pragmatic, Kansas plan that will improve access to care for tens of thousands of Kansans and finally put our state in the position of receiving its fair share of federal funds.

— Cindy Samuelson, Vice President, Member and Public Relations, Kansas Hospital Association