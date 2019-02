1.Opened the door for a festival

Approved the closure of Athletic Park Circle from 2 to 5 p.m. March 16 for a St. Gregory's Day parade. The commission also approved a temporary alcohol permit for the event.

According to event organizer Greg Hansen, St. Gregory's Day is a “faux holiday.” The festivities began as a private neighborhood festival that the Sand Creek Summer Daze Festival chose to “adopt” and open up to the community at large.

The event will be a one day festival at Athletic Park consisting of Irish style activities including a kilt contest, (inflatable) sheep throwing contest, Irish dance and music.

2. Set fireworks dates

The commission set the dates for the sale of and discharge of fireworks in 2019.

The commission set the dates as June 29 through July 4 for sales and discharge. The commission set a $2,500 sales permit fee, and a $1,000 performance bond.

3. Discussed priorities for 2019-20

The commission hosted a work session to discuss priorities for the 2019-20 budget year. The hot button topic for the commission was a community engagement survey to determine citizen priorities. The survey would be designed to evaluate multiple projects like a city pool and/or library.

“There are multiple ways to go about it. My feeling that we need to get it done. …. I don't want to say 'time is a waistin', but we need to get it done. … The value of this is there can be comparative data. I am anxious to hear more,” said commissioner Barth Hague.

City Manager Bob Myers told the commission there may be an opportunity to work with the Regional Economic Area Partnership to have some survey work done as part of upcoming work by REAP on the region.