The first program in connection with Kauffman Museum’s current special exhibit features a curator from the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas.

The museum at Bethel College will host the program 3 p.m. March 3 in the museum auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

Kris Ercums, Ph.D., curator of global and contemporary Asian art at the Spencer Museum, will speak on “Manipulating the Masses: Chinese Propaganda Posters” as part of Kauffman Museum’s Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum series.

The presentation complements “Campaign for a New China: Looking Back on Posters from the Cultural Revolution, 1966-1976.”

Ercums served as the humanities consultant for the exhibit, which features posters collected in China in 1976 by the late Robert Kreider, Bethel College professor of peace studies.

Ercums also collects propaganda art and will share his interpretation of the art produced during a politically and culturally turbulent period of Chinese history.

Ercums attended the exhibit’s grand opening Feb. 9, where the student curators and design assistant talked about the experience of creating “Campaign for a New China,” which included consultation with Ercums and KU graduate assistant Pinyan Zhu.

“The well-researched labels and compelling exhibition design make ‘Campaign for a New China’ an insightful and captivating examination of the visual culture of the Cultural Revolution,” Ercums said at the opening.

“Robert Kreider’s collection is amazing in its scope and variety. I was particularly intrigued by the comparative reading of Mao’s ‘Little Red Book’ and the New Testament.”

Ercums’ March 3 program is supported by Humanities Kansas, a nonprofit cultural organization connecting communities with history, traditions and ideas to strengthen civic life.

“Campaign for a New China” will be on display through May 19. The second program, a panel with moderator Raylene Hinz Penner, will be April 7.

Regular Kauffman Museum hours are Tues.-Fri., 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat. and Sun., 1:30-4:30 p.m., closed Mondays and most major holidays. Admission to the special exhibit, “Campaign for a New China: Looking Back on Posters from the Chinese Cultural Revolution, 1966-1976,” and the permanent exhibits, “Of Land and People,” “Mennonite Immigrant Furniture” and “Mirror of the Martyrs,” is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-16, and free to Kauffman Museum members and children under 6. The museum store is open the same hours as the museum but there is no admission charge for just visiting the store.