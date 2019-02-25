HAYS — The Remington High School wrestling team came out of the Class 3-2-1A state championships with a medal as senior Caleb Farmer finished fourth at 126 pounds.

Farmer opened in the consolation semifinals, downing Grayden Jackson of Riley County in a 9-1 major decision.

In the consolation finals, Farmer lost an 11-1 major decision to Alec Segarra of Hill City.

Farmer finishes the season 27-6.

Remington has 18 points for 35th place.

Senior Javier Martinez finished 1-2 at 138 pounds. In the second consolation round, Martinez was pinned by Bryce Ashbaugh of Hill City in 4:08.

Martinez ends the year 33-11.

Owen Thiel finished 1-2 at 145 pounds. In the second consolation round, Thiel was pinned by Luke Horn of Riverside in 44 seconds. Thiel, a sophomore, ends the season 23-21.

Class 4A

SALINA — Hesston’s Jacob Hecht finished state competition 2-2, one win shy of a medal. In the second consolation round, Hecht pinned Hagan Andrews of Eudora 6-4 in overtime. In the consolation quarterfinals, Hecht was pinned by Jacob Stinnett of Fort Scott in 2:20.

A junior, Hecht finishes the season 31-13. He scored four points for Hesston, putting the Swathers tied for 40th place out of 54 teams.

“We were pleased with Jason’s effort this weekend,” Hesston coach Doug Broadfoot said. “Both wins were elimination matches and Jason showed considerable fight after falling behind early in both matches. The pin he had against the Paola wrestler was exciting. Jason was way behind and caught the kid in a front headlock that transitioned into a half nelson that Jason cinched up tight for the pin. Against the Eudora wrestler, Jason again got behind early, but clawed his way back to tie the match & secured a takedown in overtime to win the match and advance to the next round.

“Jason’s two losses were to two eventual state medalists from Holton and Fort Scott. Incidentally, the first- and second-place winners at the 4A State Tournament were the two top placers from our 4A Regional, so Jason has wrestled in a tough bracket in the post season.”

Class 4A State

at Salina

Team scores — Marysville 112.5, Winfield 100, Scott Community 92, Pratt 86, Frontenac 85.5, Chanute 82.5, Tonganoxie 76, Ulysses 74, Burlington 65.5, Andale 59, Holton 57, Buhler 52, Rose Hill 50, Paola 49, El Dorado 46.5, Abilene 45, Mulvane 43, Prairie View 42.5, Kansas City Piper 42, Santa Fe Trail 39, Fort Scott 35, Clearwater 33, Chapman 31, Ottawa 30, Louisburg 26, Wamego 24.5, Bishop Miege 24, Clay Center Community 22, Anderson County 21, Wellington 20.5, Concordia 20, Russell 17, Coffeyville Field Kindley 14, Smoky Valley 14, Osawatomie 12, Perry-LeCompton 11, Augusta 8, Hugoton 7, Eudora 6, Caney Valley 4, Hesston 4, Rock Creek 4, Girard 3, Jefferson West 3, Nickerson 3, Circle 3, Iola 1, Wichita Trinity Academy 1, Labette County 0, Atchison 0, Independence 0, Larned 0, Parsons 0, Topeka Hayden 0.

Hesston results

132 — Jason Hecht (2-2): C2. W Hagan Andrews, Eudora 6-4 OT. CQF. L Jacob Stinnett, Fort Scott 2:20.

Class 3-2-1A State

at Hays

Team scores — Eureka 113, Colby 95, Hoxie 86, Norton Community 72, Smith Center 71.5, Riley County 70, Sabetha 69.5, Rossville 67.5, Hoisington 66, Plainville 66, Beloit 56, Minneapolis 54, Wellsville 43.5, Cimarron 43, Phillipsburg 43, Republic County 42, Decatur Community 42, Riverside 36.5, Silver Lake 32, Douglass 30, Atchison County 28, Rock Hills 28, Lakin 26.5, Ell-Saline 26, Fredonia 26, Jayhawk Linn 26, Holcomb 25.5, Hill City 25, Southeast Of Saline 24, Oakley 24, Ellis 23, Goodland 23, Kingman 20, Trego Community 19, Remington 18, Osage City 17, Hillsboro 16, Stockton 14, White City 14, Chase County 13, Cherryvale 12, St. Francis 12, Rawlins County 9, Marion 9, Bennington 8, Erie 8, Oskaloosa 8, Council Grove 7, Mission Valley 7, Lincoln 7, Ellsworth 6, Garden Plain 6, Highland-Doniphan West 6, St. Marys 5.5, Pleasant Ridge 5, Chaparral 4, Cheney 4, Salina St. Johns Millitary 4, Uniontown 4, Logan 3, Sterling 3, Sylvan-Lucas Unified 3, Humboldt 2, Wichita County 2, Lyons 2, Stafford 2, Cherokee Southeast 0, Halstead 0, Quinter 0.

Remington results

126 — 4. Caleb Farmer (3-2): CSF. W Gratden Jackson, Riley County 9-1 maj.dec. CF. L Alec Segarra, Hill City 11-1 maj.dec.

138 — Javier Martinez (1-2): C2. L Bryce Ashbaugh, Hill City 4:09.

145 — Owen Thiel (1-2): C2. L Luke Horn, Riverside :44.