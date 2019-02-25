1. Meet the artist

The current exhibit in Bethel College’s Regier Art Gallery doesn’t take up much space, but in some ways it encompasses the world.

The collection of printed fabric scrolls, painted aprons and tiles is called “Exhibition in a Suitcase,” because that is literally how it arrived from artist Anne Labovitz, who lives in St. Paul, Minn.

It’s an “excerpt” from Labovitz’s larger exhibit “122 Conversations: Person to Person, Art Beyond Borders.”

“Exhibition in a Suitcase” will be in the gallery in Luyken Fine Arts Center through March 1, with the artist reception Feb. 28, 6-8 p.m. at the gallery.

Labovitz will speak about the process of creating “122 Conversations” in a Bethel convocation March 1, the final day of the exhibit, at 11 a.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium in Luyken Fine Arts Center.

Regier Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge.



2. Learn about the collection

The first program in connection with Kauffman Museum’s current special exhibit features a curator from the Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas.

The museum at Bethel College will host the program 3 p.m. March 3 in the museum auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

Kris Ercums, Ph.D., curator of global and contemporary Asian art at the Spencer Museum, will speak on “Manipulating the Masses: Chinese Propaganda Posters” as part of Kauffman Museum’s Sunday-Afternoon-at-the-Museum series.

3. Check out the fight

Newton Fight Night will be held at 7 p.m. March 2 at Ultimate Martial Arts, located next to the Chisholm Trail 8 theaters in the Newton Retail and Outlet Shops. The event features MMA and kickboxing. Admission is $20. For more information, call Dusty Spradling at 620-481-9982.

While the Newton Fight Night will feature amateur fighters, organizers have noted the plan is to eventually establish a feeder circuit into some professional promotions.

4. Take a walk

Join experienced birders as they spot feathered friends!. The Kauffman Museum's First Saturday Bird Walk departs at 8 a.m. March 2 from the kiosk in the museum parking lot for a mile-and-a-half hike through Chisholm Park and along the Sand Creek Trail. Be prepared for some unpaved/steep terrain. Binoculars and a bird book are recommended but not required. Children accompanied by an adult are welcome but should be able to remain quiet so they don't scare away the birds

5. Preview spring

The Newton Chorale will present "Prelude to Spring" at 4:30 p.m. March 3 at Bethel College Mennonite Church, 2600 College Ave., North Newton. The concert includes songs of hope and joy from composers G.F. Handel to Dolly Parton, presented by the Chorale, pianist/organist Karen Unruh, guest instrumentalists and soloist Jill Siebert. Renae Schmidt Peters directs. Admission is free; a donation is requested.





