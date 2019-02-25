PARK CITY — In a battle of no. 19 vs. no. 2 in the Trackwestling 220-pound, high school rankings, not many would have predicted what happened.

Newton senior Wyatt Hendrickson needed just 88 seconds to dispose of St. James Academy junior Cade Lautt to claim the Class 5A state championship Saturday at Hartman Arena.

Hendrickson downed the no. 19-ranked Lautt for the second time this season. Hendrickson, bound for Air Force Prep in the fall, improves to 37-0 for the season and 121-25 for his career. He reached the state finals for the third straight year and wins his second straight state title.

Hendrickson posted the takedown in about 12 seconds. He was close to turning Lautt a couple of times before getting the pin.

“Cade’s a great wrestler. I just caught him,” Hendrickson said. “He’s a phenomenal wrestler. He’s one of the best kids in the nation. I just got lucky to catch him like that. I was able to get that takedown. I was on top. I was able to get a little bit of control. I was able to stay tight, lock it up tight and put it away. I like to shoot early in the match because no one expects it. I was anticipating him to shoot early, but there was just a lot of hand fighting.”

“That’s two nationally-ranked wrestlers there,” Edgmon said. “That’s phenomenal. Wyatt has always stayed humble. He doesn’t hold himself above anybody else. He always has respect for everybody. That shows you a lot about our program and about the state, to have two-ranked wrestlers there.”

Hendrickson had just three or four matches this season that didn’t end in a fall. He beat Lautt by decision earlier this season at the Rocky Welton Invitational in Garden City.

“My goal was to go two years undefeated, but I faced some good competitors last year,” Hendrickson said. “Anything’s possible. I’m going to try and take this into the college season and do the best I can there.”

Hendrickson said he will keep busy again this summer.

Hendrickson’s win and pin lifted Newton into ninth place in the Class 5A team standings. Goddard defended its title with 225 points, followed by Arkansas City with 151, Blue Valley Southwest with 125, Maize with 123 and St. Thomas Aquinas with 97. Newton scored 79 points.

The Railers finished with three medals — two state titles and a third-place finish. Grant Treaster won the title at 120 pounds. Dante Harper won the consolation finals at 170 pounds.

“That was nice,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “We passed Salina (Central) for ninth. Wyatt and Grant won in the finals. Dante came back to finish in third place. I’m very proud. All of their work paid off. The seniors finished off their season with a bang. Grant came back and beat the kid who beat him at regionals.”

Treaster won his second straight state title with a 6-3 decision over Lucas Glover of Goddard. Treaster avenges a 9-3 loss to Glover from the regional finals and improves to 29—4. Glover drops to 33-14.

Glover was given a stall warning right off the bat. Treaster was able to score a quick takedown late in the period. Glover escaped with seconds to go keeping Treaster up 2-1. The only score in the second period was a Glover escape.

Treaster regained the lead early in the third period with an escape. He then got a penalty point when Glover was hit with a second stall call. Treaster countered a Glover shot midway in the period. Glover managed another escape, but couldn’t connect on a shot.

“It was just attack, attack, attack,” Treaster said. “He got that stall warning, and I knew it would come into play. I was able to use two-on-one with a little bit of Russian. I just stuck with it. It opened up and I was able to get another takedown. (On the second takedown), I wasn’t sure what was going to happen until I heard the ref say two. He likes to get into funky situations. I was able to stay away from that. I kept going until the very end. I could have had two more takedowns. One was out of bounds. Another was out of bounds. One, I just couldn’t finish. He didn’t feel so big this time.”

Treaster said he will continue wrestling this summer. He competed in national last summer.

“I have to keep going,” he said. “I can’t be satisfied. I have to keep working. I didn’t go as far as I wanted to go in the summer because of injuries. This summer, I’m going to take it easy, but keep working.”

At 170 pounds, senior Ryan Harper was tied 1-1 going into the third period of every match he wrestled Saturday. In his last match, he scored a takedown with 10 seconds remaining, giving up a late escape to claim a 3-2 decision over Ryan Murphy of Bishop Carroll in the consolation finals to take third place.

Harper finished the tournament 5-1, 4-0 in Saturday’s consolation round, and ends the season 35-11.

“I just knew I had to push,” Harper said. “I knew I had conditioning. I just had to keep the pace up.”

It was the first meeting between Harper and Murphy this season. The two were supposed to meet in the consolation finals at regionals last weekend, but Murphy was forced to drop the match by injury default. Murphy came in with a heavily wrapped arm and elbow.

“He was tired,” Harper said. “I was way conditioned. I just had to keep the pace up. It’s an amazing way to finish.”

Harper said he intends to continue to wrestle in college, although he is undecided about his school choice.

Harper opened the day in the second consolation round against Justice McGee of Bonner Springs. Tied 1-1 late in the match, Harper scored a takedown and the pin with 41 seconds remaining.

In the consolation quarterfinals, Harper was tied 1-1 in the third period against Anthony Delgado of Emporia. Harper scored a takedown with about 45 seconds left and held on for a 3-1 decision.

In the consolation semifinals, Harper was tied with Tommy Carroll of St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 in the third period. Harper scored a takedown about 20 seconds into the final period, gave up an escape and countered Carroll’s shots for a 3-2 decision.

In the consolation finals,

Colin Bybee ended the season with a 1-0 decision to Jevin Foust of Arkansas City in the second consolation round at 106 pounds. The only score was an intentional escape Bybee gave up at the start of the second period.

The freshman ends the season 27-18.

At 126 pounds in the second consolation round, Sawyer Mock gave up a first-period takedown to Landon Crews of McPherson. Mock got an escape in the second period and rode Crews out for most of the third. Crews was able to score a late reversal, winning 4-1.

Mock, a junior, ends the season 22-21.

At 138 pounds in the second consolation round, Boone Roberson was pinned in the second period by Johnny Akin of St. Thomas Aquinas.

Roberson, a junior, ends the season 28-17.

In the second consolation round at 145 pounds, Josh Edson fell behind early to Christian Hannon of Andover Central and never recovered, dropping a 12-0 major decision.

Edson, a junior, ends the season 20-18.

Hendrickson and Harper are the sole seniors off the Railers’ state squad.

“Dante and Wyatt were both pretty rocky their freshman year,” Edgmon said. “Wyatt was something like 16-19 his freshman year and didn’t qualify his freshman year. He finished as a state runner-up and a two-time state champ — phenomenal. Dante really got it together as a sophomore. He won a sixth-place medal last year and came back to win a third-place medal as a senior.

“We’re going to have a heavily-loaded junior class. “We’ll have Grant, Sawyer, Boone and Josh, who all qualified. With a little work, some of the kids can step on the podium next year. With the addition of some good freshmen and some JV kids, we should have a pretty good year.”

Class 5A

State Wrestling

Team scores — Goddard 225, Arkansas City 151, Blue Valley Southwest 125, Maize 123.5, St. Thomas Aquinas 97, Great Bend 93, Bonner Springs 88, McPherson 80, Newton 79, Salina Central 77.5, Wichita Northwest 64, Lansing 57, Hays 42, Bishop Carroll 41, Valley Center 37.5, Kansas City Turner 32, Maize South 32, Emporia 30, St. James Academy 29.5, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 27, F.L. Schlagle 23, Shawnee Heights 23, Goddard Eisenhower 20, Highland Park 13, Seaman 13, Basehor-Linwood 9, Andover Central 7, Salina South 7, Spring Hill 7, Topeka West 6, Andover 4, DeSoto 4, Wichita Heights 3, Pittsburg 2.

Newton results

106 — Colin Bybee (1-2): C2. L Jevin Foust, Arkansas City 1-0.

120 — 1. Grant Treaster (4-0): F. Lucas Glover, Goddard 6-3.

126 — Sawyer Mock (1-2): C2. L Landon Crews, McPherson 4-1.

138 — Boone Roberson (1-2): C2. L Johnny Akin, St. Thomas Aquinas 2:38.

145 — Josh Edson (1-2): C2. L Christian Hannon, Andover Central 12-0 maj.dec.

170 — 3. Dante Harper (5-1): C2. W Justice McGee, Bonner Springs 4:19. CQF. W Anthony Delgado, Emporia 3-1. CSF. W Tommy Carroll, St. Thomas Aquinas 3-2. CF. W Ryan Murphy, Bishop Carroll 3-2.

220 — 1. Wyatt Hendrickson (4-0): F. W Cade Lautt, St. James Academy 1:28.