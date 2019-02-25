HALSTEAD — A big lead early and a 33-15 rebounding edge lifted the Halstead Dragon girls’ basketball team to a 43-28 win over Wichita Collegiate Monday night in the opening round of the Class 3A sub-state tournament in Halstead.

“I think we were a little nervous on offense early, but our defense was pretty solid all night,” Halstead coach Derek Schulte said. “We were able to guard their two bigs inside and force them to take some tough shots. We boarded really well. We held them to one shot, and that was the key. We defended well and they missed shots, which helps you get rebounds. We were consistent with the blocking out.”

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 19 points. Josie Engel added 14. Maddie McClain had 14 rebounds.

“We worked at it a lot in practice — rebounding,” Gerber said. “We’ve been coached very well to be aggressive and get rebounds. We did a lot of scouting reports on them. They are a good team. They were a different team. It was important (to play well). We’re looking to gain confidence. We’re looking to do good things this year. It was really awesome to get that win.”

Collegiate, which ends the season 8-12, was led by Maddie Reed with 14 points.

“Maddie didn’t have the best offensive game, but she had a big rebounding night,” Schutte said.

Halstead had 14 offensive rebounds to just three for the Spartans.

Halstead led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter. The Dragons opened the second quarter on a 5-2 run, but then gave up a 5-0 run. Halstead pulled back out by eight at the half, 21-13, on a Gerber putback with seven seconds remaining.

After two for 14 start from the field, Halstead was seven of 24 at the half. Collegiate finished the half six of 15 shooting after a one for six start.

Collegiate turnovers allowed Halstead to make a 6-0 run to start the third quarter. Maddie Reed broke the Halstead streak with a running layup with 4:07 left in the quarter. After a Collegiate time out and Halstead turnover, Reed hit a 3-pointer. Halstead ended the quarter with a 7-0 run to lead 34-18.

Collegiate outscored Halstead 6-2 in the first 3:15 of the fourth quarter.

“(Reed) started going for them and made some shots,” Schutte said. “They went to that zone defense. We were prepared for that. We had a couple of shots and hit them, that got our lead going again. We played well down the stretch.”

Halstead, 17-4, takes on top-seeded Cheney Thursday in Haven. Cheney xxxx.

“”They’re fast,” Schutte said. “They press. They can shoot the three. We’re going to have to go out and guard them. We’ve got the personnel to match up with them. Hopefully, we can cause some match-up problems as well. This is a tough sub-state here, You have Haven, Hesston and Cheney. Our program has grown to that now. You have to beat somebody good to get to state.”

WICHITA COLLEGIATE (8-12) — Munds 0 0-0 3, 0; Henry 0-2 4, 0; Truxal 0 0-0 0, 0; Allen 2 (1) 0-0 2, 7; Mairs 3 0-4 4, 6; Reed 2 (2) 4-4 1, 14; Chappell 0 0-0 0, 0; Duarte 0 0-0 0, 0; Waddell 0 1-2 4, 1; TOTALS 7 (3) 5-12 18, 28.

HALSTEAD (17-4) — H.Lewis 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Schroeder 0 0-2 3, 0; Gerber 8 3-5 4, 19; Engel 2 (1) 7-8 2, 14; Werner 0 1-2 2, 1; McClain 1 3-4 3, 5; TOTALS 11 (2) 15-23 14, 43¬.

W.Collegiate;2;11;5;10;—28

Halstead;8;13;13;9;—43