EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;71;21

Some Beaches;64;28

Eastgate Chicks;58;34

Eastgate Lanes;53;39

Kustom Karriers;44;48

Osima;42;50

Ball Hugger;40;52

Family Ties;39.5;52.5

Stitches;32.5;59.5

High Single Game — Gloria Winter, 225; High Single Series — Dalene Jost, 578; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 710; High Team Series — 5 Pin, 1,997.

EASTGATE METRO

Prestige Worldwide;22.5;9.5

Hillsboro Ford;22;10

Scotty’s Dogs;22;10

Busy Bees;21;11

Moxie’s Drinking Team;20.5;11.5

Team Retired;15;17

Todd’s Pro Shop;15;17

Looney Tunes;14.5;17.5

Fusion 5;13;19

Eastgate Lanes;11.5;20.5

Linn Pinns;9;23

One Left;6;26

High Single Game — Men: Chunky Monares, 279; Women: Stephane Timmerman, 199; High Single Series — Men: Chunky Monares, 706; Women: Melissa Barton, 498; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,093. High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,164.

SILVER TOPS I

Rollaids;58.5;33.5

Hopefuls;57;35

Misfits;53.5;38.5

Sassy Four;44.5;47.5

Friends;37;55

Lucky Four;25.5;66.5

High Single Game — Men: Arnie Curtis, 244; Women: Carrol Lattin, 265; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 590; Women: Carrol Lattin, 624; High Team Game — Misfits, 772; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,146.

SILVER TOPS II

3 G’s;65.5;30.5

Winssome;56;40

Curtis C’s;55;41

Shish Kabobs;55;41

Die Hards;52;44

Foxes;50;46

Spare Me;48.5;47.5

Barb’s Kids;41;55

Just Luck;38.5;57.5

Teddy Bears;38;38

Coffeemates;n;a

High Single Game — Men: Pat Zenner, 241; Women: Vickie Cook, 214; High Single Series — Men: Javen S, 583; Women: Vickie Cook, 586; High Team Game — Winssome, 741; High Team Series — Winssome, 2,129.

GOODWILL

Midway Motors;12,932

Heavy Pork;12,841

Ugly Counts;12,556

Roofing Services;12,474

Arrowhead;12,456

Miles Properties;12,272

We B Gone;12,262

High Single Game — Roger Perkins, Midway Motors, 267; High Single Series — Roger Perkins, Midway Motors, 690; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 1,021; High Team Series — Midway Motors, 2,800.

FRIDAY TRIO

Gutter Gunners;40;24

Rat Pack;38;26

I Don’t Care;37.5;26.5

The Nines;31;33

La Familia;29;35

1st St. Gang;21.5;42.5

High Single Game — Men: Shawn Stietz, 258; Women: Susie Ratzlaff, Erica Scott, 156; High Series — Men: Shawn Stietz, 646; Women: Susie Ratzlaff, 433; High Team Game — Rat Pack, 582; High Team Series — Rat Pack, 1,541.