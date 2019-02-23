"Conserving the Gems of Kansas" by Rob Manes, director of The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston as part of the 2019 Winter Lecture Series.

Since 1951, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has worked to protect the lands and waters on which all life depends. In Kansas, TNC has permanently protected 139,470-acres, including five preserves that are open to the public, and empowered private landowners to enhance wildlife habitat and protect native plant diversity. Explore these places with director Rob Manes, from the famous Flint Hills in the east to the new Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park in the west. You’ll gain a greater appreciation for the diversity of our state and be inspired to visit Kansas’ natural areas.

The lecture will take place in the Prairie Pavilion. The cost of the lecture is $5 per person. Cash or credit card will be taken at the door. Reservations are not necessary, but please come early for a good seat, as this presentation may prove to be very popular.

The Dyck Arboretum of the Plains is a 29-acre public garden in Hesston, KS, and its mission is to promote, through stewardship and education, the conservation and use of plants native to Kansas. For more information about the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, visit www.dyckarboretum.org.