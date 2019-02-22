A dropped piece of paper with a bomb threat written on it led to the arrest of a juvenile at Newton High School this week.

Lt. Mike Yoder of the Newton Police Department said the school's student resource officer looked into the "credible" threat and was able to find the individual they believe is responsible.

"We feel pretty confident we have identified and investigated the situation and taken care of it," Yoder said.

As the suspect is a juvenile, no name is being released. The suspect was arrested on a charge of criminal threat.

Yoder said the police expect to turn the case over to the county prosecutor in a few days.

"We don't believe there is a threat anymore," Yoder said.

There have been multiple threats of violence at Newton High School in the last year.

April 20, 2018, the anniversary of the Columbine, Colorado, school shooting, investiagors were looking into a threat of a possible shooting at the school. Extra security was added that day. The threat was not considered credible by law enforcement. No arrests were made.

In December of 2018, students reported a threat written in a bathroom stall. Investigators said the threat identified a date and stated there would be violence on school grounds. Additional officers were assigned to the school building during that time. No arrests were made.

There were also two bomb threats in the Newton community in 2018, on back-to-back days. March 7 a threat was called into Walmart and March 8 a written threat was found at the Newton YMCA. No arrests were made.

