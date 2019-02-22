Area games

postponed

The Bethel College softball games scheduled for Friday against Hastings College have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hesston College baseball games against the Kansas Wesleyan junior varsity scheduled for Thursday have been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

The Hesston College softball games Tuesday at Garden City Community College have been postponed. No make-up date has been set.

BC track sets

records at KCAC

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bethel College indoor track team claimed a title and six school records last weekend at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at Hughes Fieldhouse on the campus of Northwest Missouri State.

The Bethel men tied for seventh while the Bethel women placed 11th out of 13 teams competiting.

Friends won the women’s title with 224 points, followed by Saint Mary at 104, Avila at 79, Tabor at 67 and McPherson at 64.5. Bethel scored 10 points.

The Saint Mary men won the team title at 185, followed by Friends at 146.5, McPherson at 101.5, York at 67 and Southwestern at 65.5. Bethel scored 27 points, the most points ever scored by the BC men at the meet.

"Our athletes really stepped it up this weekend," Bethel coach Jeff Hoskisson said. "We felt going in that we could have a good meet but this was better than we expected."

Bethel was led by Kyle Wilson, who won the shot put in 16.09 meters (52-9 1/2), just .27 meters off the meet record.

"Kyle did just what he needed to do," Hoskisson said. "He got a good throw on his opener to win and then improved on it in the second round."

Brayden Brewer took second in the 400-meter dash in 48.51, which broke the NAIA nationals automatic qualifying time of 48.78. He set a new school record and was .25 seconds off the win, which also was a new meet record.

"The plan was to get out strong and push (York’s Carter) Price through the opening 200," Hoskisson said. "That has been Braylen's weak point so far this year. Today he ran his best first 200 of the season and was right with Price at 200 and continued to challenge him all the way to the finish."

Brewer was sixth in the 200-meter dash in 22.33. He ran a 22.22 in prelims, breaking a school record.

Heath Goertzen placed sixth in the triple jump in 12.88 meters.

"Heath has worked hard over the past four seasons," Hoskisson said. "It was great to see him rewarded by getting his highest finish ever in the conference meet."

Robert Graham placed sixth in the weight throw in 14.64 meters, a new school record.

"Robbie put together a really good series," Hoskisson said. "He has been working hard on his technique with Coach Miles all season and today he put it all together and threw far."

Angus Siemens set a school record in the 3,000-meter run in 9:54.31.

"Angus ran a great race," Hoskisson said. "To come back after a 5K the night before and run a personal best and lower his school record speaks a lot to the type of person and the hard worker that Angus is."

For the Bethel women, Jen Andres took fifth in the 60-meter dash in 7.94 seconds and fifth in the 200-meter dash in 25.80. Both times were season bests.

"Jen had the best race of the year in the 60 finals. She got out really strong and ran strong the entire race," remarked Hoskisson. "In her 200, she got out quick and dominated her heat."

Natalie Graber was eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:33.13.

"Natalie competed," Hoskisson said. "She got out with the pack and forced herself to stay with them through the opening 400. She finished strong passing two ladies over the final 200 meters to get the 8th spot."

Kristen Herzet took eighth in the shot put in 11.53 meters (37-10), a school records. She threw a 13.41 in the weight throw, a half inch off her school-record best mark.

"Kristen had a great weekend," Hoskisson said. "We asked her to do something she hasn't done all season and responded great. We knew that she was capable of throwing a school record but having not worked much on it this fall and winter we didn't know exactly what would happen. She is a great competitor."

Bethany Montoya set a new school record in the 5,000-meter run in 23:27.23.

Wilson and Brewer will both compete at the NAIA National Championships Feb. 28 to March 2 at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, S.D.

Bethel opens the outdoor season March 16 at Hutchinson Community College.

KCAC Indoor

Track and Field

Championships

Feb. 15-16,

Maryville, Mo.

Bethel results

WOMEN

Team scores — Friends 224, Saint Mary 104, Avila 79, Tabor 67, McPherson 64.5, York 62.5, Kansas Wesleyan 36, Southwestern 32, Bethany 29, Ottawa 20, Bethel 10, Sterling 9, Oklahoma Wesleyan 3.

60-m. dash — 4. Andres 7.94.

200-m. dash — 5. Andres 25.80.

800-m. run — 8. Graber 2:33.12.

3,000-m. run — 26. Montoya 13:03.11.

5,000-m. run — 16. Montoya 23:37.33.

Shot put — 8. Herzet 11.53m.

Weight throw — 10. Herzet 13.41m.

MEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 185, Friends 146.5, McPherson 101.5, York 67, Southwestern 65.5, Avila 29, Ottawa 27, Bethel 27, Bethany 24.5, Kansas Wesleyan 23, Sterling 23, Tabor 21.

60-m. dash — 19. Rosario 7.28.

200-m. dash — 6. Brewer 22.33, 16. Rosario 23.43.

400-m. dash — 2. Brewer 48.51.

3,000-m. run — 18. Siemens 9:54.82.

5,000-m. run — 20. Siemens 17:23.78.

Triple jump — 6. Goertzen 12.88m.

Shot put — 1. Wilson 16.09m.

Weight throw — 6. Graham 14.64m.