HAYS — The Remington Broncos set a school record for entries into the Class 3-2-1A state tournament with six.

Three are still alive after the first day of competition Friday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Eureka leads the tournament with 99 points. Colby is second at 79, followed by Hoxie at 64, Rossville at 53.5 and Norton at 53.

Remington is 33rd with 12 points. Halstead was scoreless.

There were 69 teams in competition.

At 126 pounds, Caleb Farmer pinned Dayton Randall of Minneapolis in the second period. In the quarterfinals, Farmer edged Camdyn Unterseher of Norton 3-0. In the semifinals, Farmer dropped a 12-7 decision to Jacob Sisson of Phillipsburg.

Farmer, 26-5, clinches a medal and competes today in the consolation semifinals.

At 138 pounds, Javier Martinez edged Sam Twombly of Rossville 10-7. In the quarterfinals, Martinez was edged by Kendrick Woody of Rawlins County 5-4.

Martinez is 33-10.

At 145 pounds, Owen Thiel was pinned by Matthew Rodriguez of Southeast of Saline in the first period. In the first consolation round, Thiel downed Cory Owen of Chase County 10-3.

Thiel is 23-20.

Martinez and Thiel both compete today in the second consolation round

At 120 pounds, Jacob Holle fell to Drew Belle of Hoxie in the first period. In the first consolation round, Holle dropped a 17-5 major decision to Brodie Page of Atchinson County. Holle ends the season 24-16.

At 152 pounds, Jeyton Saunders was pinned by Daigan Kruger of Silver Lake in the second period. In the first consolation round, Saunders was edged by Ben Hansen of Plainville 3-2.

Saunders ends the season 22-8.

At 160 pounds, Hagan Taylor was edged by Kinstin Juhl of Wathena-Riverside 8-6. In the first consolation round, Taylor was pinned by Brandon Vacura of Norton in 2:22.

Taylor ends the season 23-13.

Halstead’s sole state entry, Carter Hiebert at 152 pounds, was pinned in 88 seconds by Anthony Signs of Wellsville. In the first consolation round, Hiebert lost an 18-1 technical fall in the third period to Jacob Conrad of Smith Center. Hiebert ends the season 24-16.

Class 4A

SALINA — Hesston High School wrestler Jason Hecht finished the day 1-1 in the Class 4A state tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Marysville leads the team standings with 88 points, followed by Scott City at 77, Frontenac at 67.5, Winfield at 67 and Pratt at 62.

Hesston is tied for 41st out of 54 schools with three points.

Hecht lost in the first round to Kolby Rousch of Holton in 1:43. In the first consolation round, Hecht.

Hecht stayed alive with a pin against Noah Bowden of Paola in 3:49.

Hecht enters today’s second consolation round 30-12.

NOTE: Wrestling at both the Class 4A and 3-2-1A state tournaments will resume at 9 a.m. today. There will be minimal breaks between rounds. The championship, consolation finals and third-place matches will be wrestled simultaneously.

Class 4A State

at Salina

Hesston results

132 — Jason Hecht (0-2): 1. L Kolby Rousch, Holton 1:43.

Class 3-2-1A State

at Hays

Remington results

120 — Jacob Holle (0-2): 1. L Drew Belle, Hoxie 1:03. C1. L Brodie Page, Atchison County 17-5 maj.dec.

126 — Caleb Farmer (2-1): 1. W Dayton Randall, Minneapolis 2:12. QF. W Camdyn Unterseher, Norton 3-0. SF. L Jacob Sisson, Phillipsburg 12-7.

138 — Javier Martinez (1-1): 1. W Sam Twombly, Rossville 10-7. QF. L Kendrick Woodt, Rawlins County 5-4.

145 — Owen Thiel (1-1): 1. L Matthew Rodriguez, Southeast of Saline 1:26. C1. W Cory Owen, Chase County 10-3.

152 — Jeyton Saunders (0-2): 1. L Daigan Kruger, Silver Lake 2:55. C1. L Ben Hansen, Plainville 3-2.

160 — Hagen Taylor (0-2): 1. L Kinstin Juhl, Wathena-Riverside 8-6. C1. L Brandon Vacura, Norton 2:22.

Halstead results

152 — Carter Hiebert (0-2): 1. L Anthony Signs, Wellsville 1:28. C1. L Jacob Conrad, Smith Center 18-1 tech.fall (3:51).