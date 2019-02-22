PARK CITY — The Newton High School wrestling team put two in the finals at the Class 5A state tournament at Hartman Arena.

Senior Wyatt Hendrickson at 220 pounds and junior Grant Treaster at 120 pounds are returning to the championships after 3-0 starts.

After the first day of competition, all seven Railer wrestlers are still in competition. Newton is eighth in the team standings after the first day.

Goddard leads the 36-team field with 190.5 points, followed by Blue Valley Southwest at 96, Maize at 90.5, Arkansas City at 67 and St. Thomas Aquinas at 62. Newton has 55 points.

“We were able to punch to through in the semis to the finals,” Newton coach Tommy Edgmon said. “Everybody else stayed alive, so we’re looking for them to score some more points for us and try to get a medal. We wrestled very well in the quarters and in the first round of the backside. Everybody is still alive. We need to get more points on the board.”

Hendrickson began the defense of his state title with a 24-second pin of Caleb Redd of Pittsburg. In the quarterfinals, Hendrickson again needed just 24 seconds to end the match, pinning Gabe Arredondo.

In the semifinals, Hendrickson drew Caleb Willis of Bonner Springs. Hendrickson scored a takedown late in the first period. He added an escape, a takedown and two back points in the second. A takedown and a penalty point in the third resulted in a 10-0 major decision.

“He’s a strong wrestler,” Hendrickson said. “He was very hard to get in position and he was hard to control. I faced two good wrestlers (in the opening rounds). I was able to wrestle hard and put on a little bit of a show.”

Hendrickson, 36-0, draws nationally-ranked Cade Lautt of St. James Academy in the finals. Lautt pinned Trenton Willert of Goddard in 1:57 in the semifinals.

“I just have to go out and wrestle hard and stick to what I know,” Hendrickson said. “I have to give it 100 percent. We’re both adjusting to try and wrestle as best as we can. We’ve wrestled before, so we know each other pretty well. It’s just a matter of staying focused and wrestling the whole six minutes.”

Treaster opened his title defense with a third-period pin of Ayreon Daniels of Lansing. In the quarterfinals, Treaster jumped out to an early lead and went on to a 13-3 major decision over Wyatt Driskell of Blue Valley Southwest.

In the semifinals, Treaster scored a first-period takedown against Cruz Lara of Bonner Springs. Treaster was ridden out in the second period and gave up an early escape in the third. Treaster came back with a take down and a pair of back points to claim a 6-2 decision.

“Watching him earlier, I knew he had kind of a drag that I didn’t want to get tied up with,” Treaster said. “He’s long. He tried to keep me out of reach. I just had to kind of bait him so I could get to a leg and get a single. I didn’t want to tie up. I wanted to get shots. On bottom, he threw legs into a cradle. I have to do better on legs, something to work on and try to get a cradle on him. Make him earn a mistake if he tries to get away. … I just wanted to win each period.”

Treaster, 28-4, takes on 33-13 Lucas Glover of Goddard, who stopped Treaster 9-3 in the regional finals.

“I just need to go out there and wrestle my match,” Treaster said. “I don’t want to let him control the pace. I don’t want to let him tie up. It’s a good feeling (to be back in the finals). It shows you that the work you’ve put in paid off. You have to keep working. You don’t want to be satisfied until tomorrow. We’ll look at some film to make sure I get perfection. I have to finish shots. Last week, I got a bunch of shots, but I didn’t finish them.”

At 170 pounds, Dante Harper opened with Zach Watkins of Shawnee Heights. Harper scored a takedown in each period, adding back points in the third for a 9-0 major decision.

In the quarterfinals, Harper gave up a takedown in each of the first two periods to trail 4-3. In the third period, Harper gave up a reversal and a pair of back points. Harper scored an escape and a takedown to get back within two, and nearly scored back points but gave up an intentional escape and was taken down with three seconds left to drop an 11-6 decision.

Harper is 31-11.

At 106 pounds, freshman Colin Bybee opened with a 2-1 loss to Camden Maestas of Lansing. In the first consolation round, Bybee pinned Austin Lady of Topeka Seaman in the second period. Bybee improves to 27-17.

At 126 pounds, Sawyer Mock lost to Joseph Dennison of Blue Valley Southwest 4-1. In the first consolation round, Mock took a 1-0 lead into the third period against Danny Feist of St. James Academy, adding a takedown and back points for a 6-0 decision.

Mock is 22-20.

At 138 pounds, Boone Roberson dropped a 5-2 decision to Reece Watson of Pittsburg. In the first consolation round, Roberson led 1-0 after two periods against Preston Drake of Andover. Roberson added a takedown and a penalty point in the third, giving up two escapes for a 4-2 win.

Roberson is 28-16.

At 145 pounds, Josh Edson took an early lead against Cade Wathke of Shawnee Heights. Edson was revered and pinned in 3:31. In the first consolation round, Edson pinned Cadin Worcester of Seaman in the third period.

Edson is 20-17.

Harper, Bybee, Mock, Roberson and Edson all resume competition today in the second consolation round at 9 a.m.

Class 5A

State Wrestling

Team scores — Goddard 190.5, Maize 90.5, Arkansas City 87, St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Great Bend 61, Salina Central 58.5, Newton 55, Bonner Springs 52, McPherson 48, Wichita Northwest 38, Valley Center 33.5, St. James Academy 28.5, Kansas City Turner 28, Hays 27, Bishop Carroll 24, Emporia 23, Lansing 23, Maize South 23, Kansas City F.L. Schlagle 17, Shawnee Heights 17, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14, Goddard Eisenhower 10, Highland Park 9, Basehor-Linwood 6, Salina South 6, Spring Hill 6, Andover Central 5, Seaman 4, Andover 3, DeSoto 3, Topeka West 3, Wichita Heights 3, Pittsburg 2.

Newton results

106 — Colin Bybee (1-1): 1. L Camden Maestas, Lansing 2-1. C1. W Austin Lady, Seaman 1:45.

120 — Grant Treaster (3-0): 1. W Ayreon Daniels, Lansing 3:13. QF. W Wyatt Driskell, Blue Valley Southwest 13-3 maj.dec. SF. W Cruz Lara, Bonner Springs 6-2.

126 — Sawyer Mock (1-1): 1. L Joseph Dennison, Blue Valley Southwest 4-1. C1. W Danny Feist, St. James Academy 6-0.

138 — Boone Roberson (1-1): 1. L Reece Watson, Pittsburg 5-2. C1. W Preston Drake, Andover 4-2.

145 — Josh Edson (1-1): 1. L Cade Wathke, Shawnee Heights 3:31. C1. W Cadin Worscester, Seaman 3:27.

170 — Dante Harper (1-1): 1. W Zach Gonzales, Shawnee Heights 9-0 maj.dec. QF. L Kenny Hartzell, Highland Park 11-6.

220 — Wyatt Hendrickson (3-0): 1. W Caleb Redd, Pittsburg :24. QF. W Gabe Arredondo, Bishop Carroll :24. SF. W Caleb Willis, Bonner Springs 10-0 maj.dec.