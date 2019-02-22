The Newton High School girls’ basketball team was in a defensive dogfight in the first quarter against Salina South in AV-CTL I play on senior night at Ravenscroft Gym.

Clinging to a 5-4 lead, the Railers used a 19-2 run in the second quarter and held South to three points the rest of the way for a 48-9 win.

It was one of the lowest offensive outputs allowed by the Railer girls in years, possibly a school record.

Newton ends the regular season 10-10, 7-5 in league play. Newton wins three of its last four games.

South ends the regular season 6-14, 3-9 in league play. Newton sweeps the regular-season series.

“It was senior night and the girls were really excited about that,” Newton coach Justin Schneider said. “There was a lot of emotion about that with six seniors on the floor. We just came out with a ton of energy. It was one of our better defensive games. We kept them in front of us and out of the driving lanes. We tried to force them to hit a bunch of outside shots and their shots weren’t falling tonight. That’s indicative of what the score was.”

Seniors Megan Bartel and DesiRay Kernal led the Railers with 11 and 10 points respectively.

No South player scored more than two points.

Newton plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Carroll in the semifinals of the Class 5A sub-state. The winner gets either 18-1 McPherson or 9-11 Andover Friday in the finals.

Carroll is 14-6, coming off a 58-47 win over Wichita Heights. The last loss for the Golden Eagles was 57-50 against Olathe Northwest in the semifinals of the Newton Invitational, a seven-game winning streak.

“Carroll is tough. We definitely are going to have to bring our A game,” Schneider said. “I knew we were going to have a tough match-up. We have two days of practice to prepare. This game and what happened on Monday (a win over Salina Central) is a good way to go into this.”

SALINA SOUTH (6-14, 3-9 AV-CTL I) — Zamecnik 0 0-0 1, 0; Raubenstine 1 0-0 3, 2; Schreiber 1 0-0 0, 2; Arnold 0 0-0 0, 0; Janda 0 0-0 0, 0; Peterson 0 0-0 0, 0; Maxton 0 0-0 0, 0; Franco 0 0-0 1, 0; Cox 1 0-0 3, 2; Simon 1 0-1 0, 2; Copes 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 4 1-3 8, 9.

NEWTON (10-10, 7-5 AV-CTL I) — Kei.Gillispie 1 0-0 0, 2; Valle 1 2-2 0, 4; Anderson 0 0-0 1, 0; Bartel 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; Antonowich 0 0-0 1, 0; Zenner 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Kernal 4 2-4 3, 10; Slechta 2 0-0 0, 4; Cornejo 1 (2) 0-0 0, 8; Entz 0 0-0 1, 0; Ken.Gillispie 0 0-0 1, 0; Seirer 2 0-0 1, 4; Mwangi 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 12 (6) 6-10 10, 48.

S.South;4;2;2;1;—9

Newton;5;19;12;12;—48