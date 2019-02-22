County commission to meet

The Board of Harvey County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include the sale of excess equipment, bids for a pickup to be used by the parks department, changes to county park regulations, the 2019 appraiser valuation report, a year-end financial report, an executive session to meet with legal counsel and a period for public comment.

BOE to meet

The Newton USD 373 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 in the board room of McKinley Administrative Center, 308 E. First.

Agenda items include a technology agreement for Santa Fe 5/6 Center, a contract with Newton Medical Center, out of state contests for Newton High School, an update of a bond application, gift requests, the superintendent's contract, professional learning surveys, 2019-20 staffing considerations, an executive session for negotiations and a period for public comment.

City commission to meet

The Newton City Commission will meet for a work session and regular meeting Feb. 26 at Newton City Hall, 201 E. Sixth.

The commission will host a work session at 5:30 p.m. in the third-floor conference room. The agenda is a continued discussion of 2019-2020 priorities.

The commission's regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the commission room. Agenda items include a St. Gregory's Day parade and festival, a report from the public library, a year-end financial report, amendment to the animal control regulations, special assessments for Sand Creek Station third addition, a drainage pond of Suderman Addition, fireworks ordinances for 2019 and a period for public comment.