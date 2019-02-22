Thank you

On behalf of the board of directors, staff and volunteers at Kauffman Museum at Bethel College, I'd like to thank the Newton community for its enthusiastic support of the museum's Kansas Day event on Saturday, January 26, celebrating the 158th birthday of the Sunflower State. Over 685 guests and volunteers attended the lecture at Bethel College in the morning and enjoyed the warm day and participated in the afternoon festivities. Volunteers and staff delivered posters, set up tables, coordinated craft and activity stations, baked goodies, demonstrated old-time skills, prepared their collections, polished their cars, hauled bales, popped popcorn, greeted guests, coordinated programs, presented programs, staffed the front desk, cleaned up and helped in many, many other ways. We'd like to especially thank the following entities for their support of Kansas Day: the City of North Newton, Bethel College, the Newton Convention and Visitors Bureau, and local food vendors--Taco Ana's, Mojo's, LeJ's BBQ and Salted Creamery. We appreciate very much the Community Development Grant provided by the City of North Newton in support of this event. We hope you’ll join us next year on January 25, 2020 to celebrate Kansas's 159th Birthday!

— Andrea Schmidt Andres, Curator of Education, Kauffman Museum at Bethel College