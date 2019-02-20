Feb. 20 Harvey County residents woke up to a fresh blanket of snow — 2.5 inches deep in northern Harvey County and two inches deep in McClains.

The snowfall,which began on Feb. 19, amounted to between .13 and .25 inches of precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful low-pressure system lifted out of the southern Rockies and across the Plains on Feb. 19, bringing the first widespread snowfall of the season to much of Oklahoma and Kansas. The highest amounts fell across parts of south-central Kansas where 5 to 10 inches were reported. Wichita officially measured 2.1 inches — the highest daily snowfall in Wichita since March 27, 2016, when 3.5 inches was measured. Wichita averages around 14.9 inches of snow per winter season.

The seven-day forecast for Newton shows highs in the 40s through Monday, with a chance of rain on Saturday.