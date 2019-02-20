BOWLING
AV-CTL I
Championships
Feb. 14
Seneca Bowl
GIRLS
Team scores (team series plus Baker games) — Campus 3,284, Salina South 3,050, Hutchinson 2,904, Maize 2,534, Derby 2,397, Salina Central 2,261, Newton 2,186.
Medalists — 1. Bella Olson SS 697, 2. Ella Adkins C 661, 3. Piper Reams C 629, 4. Dakota Lennen C 621, 5. Casey Feast C 612, 6. Mary Rozner M 596, 7. Bebecca Herd C 595, 8. Mackenzie Dunigan H 593, 9. Taylor Lang H 581, 10. McKenzie Billings SS 578, 11. Lauren Lust SS 571, 12. Danielle DeBruyn D 512, 13. Brecken Philbrick H 508, 14. Breanna Mayes H 480, 15. Yessica Salinas SS 479, 16. Taylor Cessna C 473, 17. Kailee O'Conner SC 472, 18. Hanna Wray M 466, 19. Stella Gestl SS 458, 20. Jaisy Gabhart H 458.
Newton;1;2;3;series
Selby Wolfe;111;112;172;—395
Brynne Walton;145;137;167;—449
McKayla Garton;133;166;125;—424
Tiffany Steffl;112;120;126;—358
Reagan Morris;69;82;108;—259
Emma Brockman;136;139;125;—400
TOTALS;526;562;590;—1,678
BOYS
Team scores (team series plus Baker games) — Salina Central 3,234, Campus 3,213, Salina South 3,136, Derby 3,009, Maize 2,986, Hutchinson 2,956, Newton 2,706.
Medalists — 1. Preston Miller SC 683, 2. Micheal Hausler C 682, 3. Dalton Stelter SS 654, 4. Justin Frahm H 652, 5. Griffin Peterson SS 640, 6. Bradley Gawith SC 635, 7. Nathen Kliendscrodt C 610, 8. Grayson Graham M 582, 9. Andrew Froetschner SS 577, 10. Logan Lawson SC 575, 11. Spencer Merrill M 573, 12. Chase Young SC 565, 13. Connor Hare D 562, 14. Ethan Denning C 555, 15. Marvin Rozner M 548, 16. Andrew Harden D 547, 17. Garrett Stanley M 543, 18. Zach Winegarner M 537, 19. Alex Hedden D 537, 20. Justin Gardner D 533.
Newton;1;2;3;series
Brett Ashcraft;196;182;154;—532
Treyton Rice;147;225;147;—519
Joey Gile;176;166;169;—511
Cooper Burns;187;181;163;—531
Kobe Burns;113;114;141;—368
Patrick Vasquez;115;133;138;—386
TOTALS;706;754;633;2,093
Area sub-state
pairings
TOPEKA — Below are the sub-state pairings for area high school basketball teams:
Class 5A
Girls
West 3
Games at 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday
14. Andover (8-11) at 3. McPherson (18-1)
11. Newton (9-10) at 6. Bishop Carroll (14-6)
Finals
7 p.m. March 1 at highest remaining seed
Boys
West 3
Semifinals
Feb. 28
Games at 7 p.m.
14. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (8-12) at 3. Bishop Carroll (15-5)
11. Newton at 6. McPherson (14-5)
Finals
March 2 at highest remaining seed 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals and Finals at Haven
Girls
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Monday
8. Belle Plaine (3-16) at 1. Cheney (17-2)
5. Wichita Collegiate (7-11) at 4. Halstead (16-4)
7. Kingman (5-14) at 2. Hesston (16-3)
6. Chaparral (6-13) at 3. Haven (16-3)
Semifinals
TBA Feb. 28
Cheney-Belle Plaine winner vs. Halstead-Collegiate winner
Hesston-Kingman winner vs. Haven-Chaparral winner
Finals
6 p.m. March 2
Boys
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Monday
8. Wichita Collegiate (9-9) at 1. Cheney (15-4)
5. Hesston (12-7) at 4. Haven (13-6)
7. Chaparral (10-9) at 2. Kingman (14-5)
6. Halstead (12-8) at 3. Belle Plaine (14-5)
Semifinals
TBA Feb. 1
Cheney-Collegiate winner vs. Haven-Hesston winner
Kingman-Chaparral winner vs. Belle Plaine-Halstead winner
Finals
7:30 p.m. March 2
Class 2A
Semifinals and final at Conway Springs
Boys
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Monday
8. Wichita Independent (2-17) at 1. Hutchinson Trinity (16-3)
5. Garden Plain (7-12) at 4. Bluestem (7-11)
7. Conway Springs (6-13) at 2. Sedgwick (8-11)
6. Medicine Lodge (7-12) at 3. Remington (8-11)
Semifinals
TBA Feb. 28
Hutchinson Trinity-Wichita Independent winner vs. Bluestem-Garden Plain winner
Sedgwick-Conway Springs winner vs. Remington-Medicine Lodge winner
Finals
7:30 p.m. March 2
Girls
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Tuesday
8. Remington (4-15) at 1. Garden Plain (15-4)
5. Hutchinson Trinity (10-9) at 4. Sedgwick (11-8)
7. Wichita Independent (7-12) at 2. Conway Springs (14-5)
6. Medicine Lodge (9-10) at 3. Bluestem (13-5)
Semifinals
TBA March 1
Finals
6 p.m. March 2
Semifinals and finals at Marion
Boys
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Monday
8. Herington (1-17) at 1. Mission Valley (14-5)
5. Goessel (9-11) at 4. Northern Heights (9-9)
7. Rossville (2-17) at 2. Marion (14-6)
6. Wabaunsee (4-14) at 3. Hillsboro (13-6)
Semfinals
TBA Feb. 28
Herington-Mission Valley winner vs. Goessel-Northern Heights winner
Rossville-Marion winner vs. Wabaunsee-Hillsboro winner
Finals
7:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Girls
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. Tuesday
8. Goessel (4-16) at 1. Wabaunsee (15-3)
5. Hillsboro (6-13) at 4. Mission Valley (8-11)
7. Marion (4-16) at 2. Northern Heights (12-6)
6. Rossville (5-14) at 3. Herington (10-8)
Semifinals
TBA March 1
Thunder wins
second straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Wichita Thunder claimed its second straight win, stopping the Fort Wayne Komets 3-2 Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in ECHL play in Fort Wayne.
Jakob Stunkel scored two goals in regulation for Wichita. Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Steven Iacobellis each had two assists.
Marc-Olivier Roy and Cody Sol each scored a goal for the Komets.
Wichita won the shootout 1-0. Ryan Van Stralen had the sole goal. The Komets missed all three attempts.
Dylan Wells had 44 saves in goal for Wichita. Zachary Fucale had 25 saves in goal for Fort Wayne.
The Komets drop to 23-18-3-6, fourth place in the ECHL Central Division. Wichita is 21-25-6-3, fifth place in the Mountain Division.
The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Wayne.
THUNDER PICKS UP PLAYER — The Wichita Thunder has been assigned defenseman Jason Salvaggio from Hartford of the American Hockey League. A rookie from the University of New Hampshire, where he scored 34 goals with 26 assists in 116 games, Salvaggio played four games with Hartford at the end of last season. He was originally assigned to Maine of the ECHL this season, scoring 10 goals with 16 assists in 42 games.
Wabaunsee-Goessel winner vs. Mission Valley-Hillsboro winner
Northern Heights-Marion winner vs. Herington-Rossville winner
Finals
6 p.m. March 2