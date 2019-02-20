BOWLING

AV-CTL I

Championships

Feb. 14

Seneca Bowl

GIRLS

Team scores (team series plus Baker games) — Campus 3,284, Salina South 3,050, Hutchinson 2,904, Maize 2,534, Derby 2,397, Salina Central 2,261, Newton 2,186.

Medalists — 1. Bella Olson SS 697, 2. Ella Adkins C 661, 3. Piper Reams C 629, 4. Dakota Lennen C 621, 5. Casey Feast C 612, 6. Mary Rozner M 596, 7. Bebecca Herd C 595, 8. Mackenzie Dunigan H 593, 9. Taylor Lang H 581, 10. McKenzie Billings SS 578, 11. Lauren Lust SS 571, 12. Danielle DeBruyn D 512, 13. Brecken Philbrick H 508, 14. Breanna Mayes H 480, 15. Yessica Salinas SS 479, 16. Taylor Cessna C 473, 17. Kailee O'Conner SC 472, 18. Hanna Wray M 466, 19. Stella Gestl SS 458, 20. Jaisy Gabhart H 458.

Newton;1;2;3;series

Selby Wolfe;111;112;172;—395

Brynne Walton;145;137;167;—449

McKayla Garton;133;166;125;—424

Tiffany Steffl;112;120;126;—358

Reagan Morris;69;82;108;—259

Emma Brockman;136;139;125;—400

TOTALS;526;562;590;—1,678

BOYS

Team scores (team series plus Baker games) — Salina Central 3,234, Campus 3,213, Salina South 3,136, Derby 3,009, Maize 2,986, Hutchinson 2,956, Newton 2,706.

Medalists — 1. Preston Miller SC 683, 2. Micheal Hausler C 682, 3. Dalton Stelter SS 654, 4. Justin Frahm H 652, 5. Griffin Peterson SS 640, 6. Bradley Gawith SC 635, 7. Nathen Kliendscrodt C 610, 8. Grayson Graham M 582, 9. Andrew Froetschner SS 577, 10. Logan Lawson SC 575, 11. Spencer Merrill M 573, 12. Chase Young SC 565, 13. Connor Hare D 562, 14. Ethan Denning C 555, 15. Marvin Rozner M 548, 16. Andrew Harden D 547, 17. Garrett Stanley M 543, 18. Zach Winegarner M 537, 19. Alex Hedden D 537, 20. Justin Gardner D 533.

Newton;1;2;3;series

Brett Ashcraft;196;182;154;—532

Treyton Rice;147;225;147;—519

Joey Gile;176;166;169;—511

Cooper Burns;187;181;163;—531

Kobe Burns;113;114;141;—368

Patrick Vasquez;115;133;138;—386

TOTALS;706;754;633;2,093

Area sub-state

pairings

TOPEKA — Below are the sub-state pairings for area high school basketball teams:

Class 5A

Girls

West 3

Games at 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday

14. Andover (8-11) at 3. McPherson (18-1)

11. Newton (9-10) at 6. Bishop Carroll (14-6)

Finals

7 p.m. March 1 at highest remaining seed

Boys

West 3

Semifinals

Feb. 28

Games at 7 p.m.

14. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (8-12) at 3. Bishop Carroll (15-5)

11. Newton at 6. McPherson (14-5)

Finals

March 2 at highest remaining seed 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals and Finals at Haven

Girls

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Monday

8. Belle Plaine (3-16) at 1. Cheney (17-2)

5. Wichita Collegiate (7-11) at 4. Halstead (16-4)

7. Kingman (5-14) at 2. Hesston (16-3)

6. Chaparral (6-13) at 3. Haven (16-3)

Semifinals

TBA Feb. 28

Cheney-Belle Plaine winner vs. Halstead-Collegiate winner

Hesston-Kingman winner vs. Haven-Chaparral winner

Finals

6 p.m. March 2

Boys

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Monday

8. Wichita Collegiate (9-9) at 1. Cheney (15-4)

5. Hesston (12-7) at 4. Haven (13-6)

7. Chaparral (10-9) at 2. Kingman (14-5)

6. Halstead (12-8) at 3. Belle Plaine (14-5)

Semifinals

TBA Feb. 1

Cheney-Collegiate winner vs. Haven-Hesston winner

Kingman-Chaparral winner vs. Belle Plaine-Halstead winner

Finals

7:30 p.m. March 2

Class 2A

Semifinals and final at Conway Springs

Boys

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Monday

8. Wichita Independent (2-17) at 1. Hutchinson Trinity (16-3)

5. Garden Plain (7-12) at 4. Bluestem (7-11)

7. Conway Springs (6-13) at 2. Sedgwick (8-11)

6. Medicine Lodge (7-12) at 3. Remington (8-11)

Semifinals

TBA Feb. 28

Hutchinson Trinity-Wichita Independent winner vs. Bluestem-Garden Plain winner

Sedgwick-Conway Springs winner vs. Remington-Medicine Lodge winner

Finals

7:30 p.m. March 2

Girls

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Tuesday

8. Remington (4-15) at 1. Garden Plain (15-4)

5. Hutchinson Trinity (10-9) at 4. Sedgwick (11-8)

7. Wichita Independent (7-12) at 2. Conway Springs (14-5)

6. Medicine Lodge (9-10) at 3. Bluestem (13-5)

Semifinals

TBA March 1

Finals

6 p.m. March 2

Semifinals and finals at Marion

Boys

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Monday

8. Herington (1-17) at 1. Mission Valley (14-5)

5. Goessel (9-11) at 4. Northern Heights (9-9)

7. Rossville (2-17) at 2. Marion (14-6)

6. Wabaunsee (4-14) at 3. Hillsboro (13-6)

Semifinals

TBA Feb. 28

Herington-Mission Valley winner vs. Goessel-Northern Heights winner

Rossville-Marion winner vs. Wabaunsee-Hillsboro winner

Finals

7:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Girls

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. Tuesday

8. Goessel (4-16) at 1. Wabaunsee (15-3)

5. Hillsboro (6-13) at 4. Mission Valley (8-11)

7. Marion (4-16) at 2. Northern Heights (12-6)

6. Rossville (5-14) at 3. Herington (10-8)

Semifinals

TBA March 1

Thunder wins

second straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Wichita Thunder claimed its second straight win, stopping the Fort Wayne Komets 3-2 Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in ECHL play in Fort Wayne.

Jakob Stunkel scored two goals in regulation for Wichita. Pierre-Cedric Labrie and Steven Iacobellis each had two assists.

Marc-Olivier Roy and Cody Sol each scored a goal for the Komets.

Wichita won the shootout 1-0. Ryan Van Stralen had the sole goal. The Komets missed all three attempts.

Dylan Wells had 44 saves in goal for Wichita. Zachary Fucale had 25 saves in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets drop to 23-18-3-6, fourth place in the ECHL Central Division. Wichita is 21-25-6-3, fifth place in the Mountain Division.

The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Fort Wayne.

THUNDER PICKS UP PLAYER — The Wichita Thunder has been assigned defenseman Jason Salvaggio from Hartford of the American Hockey League. A rookie from the University of New Hampshire, where he scored 34 goals with 26 assists in 116 games, Salvaggio played four games with Hartford at the end of last season. He was originally assigned to Maine of the ECHL this season, scoring 10 goals with 16 assists in 42 games.

Finals

6 p.m. March 2