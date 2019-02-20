Even before Rick Rigsby stepped onstage Tuesday in the Hutchinson Sports Arena to deliver the Dillon Lecture before 2,200, he had changed lives in the arena.

Kim Baldwin, Inman High School English and journalism teacher, had moist eyes as she remembered first hearing Rigsby over 20 years ago when he spoke at an FFA Convention in Kansas City. She often brings her students to the press conference before the lecture and then to the speech. She wanted them to hear Rigsby.

Paul Heier, Manhattan, aspires to grow as a motivational speaker. He said he had listened “100 times” to the viral video of Rigsby delivering a commencement speech. He called Rigsby's office to find his schedule of appearances and was told the Texan would be in Hutchinson. Heier had a front-row seat, and when Rigsby asked for an audience volunteer at one point, Heier jumped at the chance.

Heier said after the speech that he’s studying “the greats” and Rigsby is “the best live presenter I’ve seen.”

High school dropout Jenna DeGregory, 17, said Rigsby is the reason she earned a GED and now attends Hutchinson Community College. “I saw his video and that really inspired me,” she said. “It really spoke to my life,” she said.

Rigsby challenges listeners to picture their legacy. DeGregory hopes her legacy is to put as much good as she can in the world. She says that might lead her to a career in health and to serve in a Third World country.

“Third-grade dropout”

Rigsby’s father dropped out of third grade and would become a cook. It's the lessons he and Rigsby’s mother imparted that filled the speech:

Don’t judge.No one is beneath you.Better to be an hour early than a minute late.Be kind.Excellence.

“You’ll never make an impact if it’s all about you,” Rigsby said. "It's not how much you make," he said, but "it's how much you serve."

The “basics’ of 2019 emphasized looks and dress, he noted. “We live in a shallow, superficial culture,” he said. "An image doesn’t change Hutchinson, Kansas."

Most people filling the seats were students, from middle school to college. Take a page from your grandparents, Rigsby exhorted. Put demands on yourself, he said.

Those older generations didn’t need a class on how to budget. They learned how to do without, he said. “They were never in a hurry. They were never in a rush. And they were never late,” he said.

Rigsby recalled how he once complained to his father that his boss at Jack in The Box told him to scrub the toilets. The younger Rigsby considered his job cooking French fries, not cleaning toilets. His father, however, didn’t share the son’s reaction.

Who signs your paycheck? Rigsby’s father asked. “‘You do whatever he tells you to do,’” his father told him.

Rigsby would go on to have a career in television and later become a professor at Texas A&M University. He’s an author and gives motivational speeches around the world.

A dying wife

Rigsby married his college sweetheart, Trina Williams, who had been born in Salina. They had two young sons when she died of cancer.

His father, who would die a year later, told the young widower, “‘Son, just stand.’” “‘When you want to quit, don’t,’” the father said. “‘You keep standing.’”

“A dying wife taught me how to be a man,” Rigsby said. Later he would marry again and have two more boys. Today, the sons range in age from 18 to 36 years old.

“‘How can I be great today?’” is the question each should ask daily, Rigsby said.

The last question Rigsby left the audience to consider was: “How you living?"

After Rigsby shook hands with those lining up after the speech, he met briefly with the Hutchinson Community College’s women’s basketball team, encouraging them. “I promise you all, I'll follow you all," he said.

HCC employee Betty White, 75, thought she had missed her chance to greet Rigsby, but the two met right before he left the gym.

White, who retired after 40 years in retail, cleans toilets in the Sports Arena.

“Boy, did that ever click with me,” White said of Rigsby’s story about cleaning toilets. But Rigsby said she loves her job.

Delighted, Rigsby insisted on a photo with White before heading to the lunch for patrons of the Ray and Stella Dillon Lecture Series.