Since I was seven years old, I’ve always lived in some form or other of “the country.” Home has always been directly adjacent to farmland, hedged on at least two sides by fields.

In Alabama, I would pluck bolls of cotton to pick through in our log cabin, or crouch down in the lush wheat grass during hide and seek. The cornfields surrounding us in Ohio provided strangely beguiling rows of alleyways to walk down, and the huge field of soybeans across the road hemmed the bottom of summer’s sunsets. Here in Kansas, the rustle of drying wheat or soybeans in a heady breeze is the sound of home, and walking out the door in the middle of winter to look out over impossibly green winter wheat makes the cold distinctly more survivable.

But as much as I’ve lived next to and between and around farms, I’ve never actually lived on one.

Until now.

When Brian and I got married, we knew we’d move to his family’s farmhouse, sometime within the next 10 years. Every year, the estimate stayed the same, and so we continued to wait.

With the events of this fall, various factors pushed all of us in that direction sooner rather than later, and while this isn’t the way we envisioned this transition happening, here we go. We’ve been working on a bedroom and a bathroom to call our own, and Saturday we moved out of our temporary housing with an aunt and uncle and into the farmhouse with Brian’s parents.

Like I said, this isn’t necessarily how any of us envisioned this happening, but Brian and I are deeply grateful that his family is willing to work with us. Plus pretty much anything is better than living in a hospital.

And I’m excited to get this farm wife thing started. I’ve waited a long time, and I’m thrilled at finally being at the place we are going to belong.

Technically, I probably still won’t do that much with the farm, since I’ll keep working at Apron Strings until we can find us some babies. But this feels like a huge step forward in our dream. The rest of the house, our massive garden, and my canning kitchen will all come in due time.

What I can do now is make cheese.

I’ve been doing that ever since this giant tank of milk entered my life, but let’s be honest, it’s going to be much easier (and safer) to cart a couple gallons or a pot of milk across the driveway rather than several miles down the road. I’ve been known to use over a dozen gallons in a good week; Brian never complained about bringing more milk home, but it was a bit of a hassle.

Brian’s truck will appreciate the move, too. They say not to cry over spilled milk, but boy howdy, they’ve obviously never spilled it in their vehicle.

