The last time Ottawa's men visited Mabee Arena, they walked out shell-shocked.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes were that good.

But KWU coach Anthony Monson knows better than to expect a repeat of that Jan. 30 beatdown when the two teams meet again on the same floor at 7 tonight in the quarterfinals of the Kansas Conference postseason tournament.

"I know the last time here wasn't even close, but they probably played their worst game of the year and we played one of our best," Monson said of the 105-82 victory, which gave KWU a sweep of the regular-season series. "It's that old cliché that beating a team three times is really tough, especially a team as talented as Ottawa.

"They've beaten Oklahoma Wesleyan, they've beaten Southwestern and they beat Friends, so it will be a really tough challenge."

A challenge compounded by back-to-back Wesleyan losses to end the regular season. But despite falling at York and then at home to Bethany last week, the Coyotes finished at 17-11 with a 15-9 KCAC record to claim the No. 4 seed, one game ahead of fifth-place Ottawa (17-13, 14-10).

"You never want to go into the playoffs losing two games, but on the flip side maybe it will get us a refocused and paying attention to things that we might have let slip," Monson said. "At one point there we won 11 of 13 and we led late in both (of last week's) games.

"On one hand we didn't have our best offensive games and our shooting reflected it. But I'd also say we had two of our more impressive defensive efforts that we've had all year, and as long as you guard you give yourself a chance."

The Coyotes fell 56-51 at York, and two late turnovers cost them Saturday in a 54-53 loss to rival Bethany on senior night.

Tonight's game presents a contrast in styles, with Ottawa ranked fourth in the conference in scoring at 84.8 points per game and Wesleyan last with a 72.9-point average. But the Coyotes lead the league in scoring defense at 68.2 and Ottawa is No. 12, allowing 84.9 points.

"One of the keys for us is to get back in transition because they're so dangerous in transition," said Monson, whose Coyotes won 81-75 at Ottawa on Dec. 8. "They've probably had more 100-point games than anybody in the league, and they're also very big and athletic.

"We've got to control the glass and match the toughness they bring."

Forward Isaiah Palmer, a 6-foot-6 all-conference senior forward, leads the Braves in scoring with 21.3 points per game and in rebounding with 8.5. Senior forward Tasmania Jones adds 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds with guard Ryan Haskins contributing 12.4 points.

Junior guard James Brooks, a second-team all-KCAC pick and the conference newcomer of the year, leads Wesleyan with 16.4 points a game. Guard Marquis Kraemer averages 10.2 points, forward Jordan McNelly 10 points and 6.0 rebounds, and forward AJ Range 8.8 points and a team-best 6.7 points.