PREP BOYS

Class 1A Regionals

Chase Co. 58,

Burrton 56

BURRTON — Hunter Groh scored 27 points to lead Chase County to a 58-56 win over Burrton Wednesday in Class 1A regional play in Burrton.

Burrton trailed 33-27 at the half and 47-39 after three quarters.

Cooper Zehr led Burrton with 21 points. Anthony Schmitt added 16 points.

Chase County, 10-9, plays top-seeded Berean Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals in Moundridge.

Burrton ends the season 11-10.

CHASE COUNTY (10-9) — Holloway 0 0-0 3, 0; Gooden 2 0-0 2, 4; Johnson 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Eidman 3 2-2 4, 8; Kohlman 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; Groh 11 5-15 1, 27; Schroer 1 (1) 1-2 4, 6; TOTALS 17 (5) 9-21 17, 58.

BURRTON (11-10) — Zehr 3 (3) 6-6 2, 21; D.Hughes 0 (1) 2-2 3, 5; Barron 1 1-2 2, 3; Woodworth 3 0-0 4, 6; B.Hughes 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Hernandez 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmitt 6 (1) 1-6 2, 16; Dick 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 14 (6) 10-16 19, 56.

Chase Co.;12;21;14;11;—58

Burrton;13;14;12;17;—56

JUCO WOMEN

Johnson Co. 88,

Hesston Col. 40

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to ninth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) Johnson County Community College Wednesday night in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Hesston.

The Larks trailed 47-19 at the half.

K.K. Jackson-Morros and Jacionna Stowers each scored 21 points for Johnson County, 26-3, 6-3 in conference play. Paige Elston added 14 points.

Millaya Bray scored 16 points for Hesston. Essence Tolson had 14 rebounds.

Hesston is 4-23, 0-9 in conference play. The Larks end the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday in Parsons against Labette Community College.

JUCO MEN

Johnson Co. 60,

Hesston Col. 59

HESSTON — Jaquaylayon Mays hit a three-pointer with 1:10 left in regulation to lift ninth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) to a 60-59 win over Hesston College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play at Yost Center.

The game was tied 33-33 at the half.

Nick Larkin led Johnson County with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Xavier Womack scored 12, David Turner scored 11 points. Mays scored 10.

Cal Hartley led Hesston with 29 points. Sterling Hicks scored 13.

Johnson County is 25-4, 8-1 in conference play and tied with Highland for the conference lead.

Hesston falls to 10-18, 0-9 in conference play and ends the regular season at 4 p.m. Saturday against Labette Community College in Parsons.