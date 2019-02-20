PREP GIRLS

Class 1A Regionals

Berean Ac. 51,

P-Burns 15

ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior girls opened post-season play with a 51-15 win over Peabody-Burns Monday night in Elbing.

Berean led 32-5 at the half.

Brooke Wiebe and Erin Mullins scored 10 points each for Berean.

Mya Winter and Skylre Stucky led 0-21 Peabody-Burns with four points each.

Berean Academy is 15-6 and plays Moundridge at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Moundridge in the semifinals.

PEABODY-BURNS (0-21) — Hodges 1 0-0 3, 2; Hauck 1 0-0 2, 2; Winter 2 0-0 1, 4; Johnson 1 0-0 5, 2; Spencer 0 1-2 0, 1; Stucky 1 2-4 3, 4; Clover 0 0-0 0, 0; Marcenaro 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 6 3-6 15, 15.

BEREAN ACADEMY (15-6) — Penner 0 0-0 0, 0; Bri.Wiebe 3 1-2 1, 7; Bro.Wiebe 1 (2) 3-5 1, 10; Matzek 0 0-0 0, 0; Mullins 4 2-2 1, 10; C.Eldridge 1 0-0 0, 2; Neal 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Slabach 1 0-0 2, 2; Mi.Wiebe 1 0-2 2, 2; A.Eldridge 3 0-0 0, 6; Ma.Wiebe 2 3-7 2, 7; Wine 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 16 (3) 10-20 10, 51.

P-Burns;2;3;7;3;—16

Berean Ac.;19;13;10;9;—51

Moundridge 62,

Burrton 23

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls put four players in double figures to get past Burrton 62-23 Monday night in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals in Moundridge.

Leading 17-10 after the first quarter, Moundridge went on a 19-6 run in the second quarter, holding the Chargers to seven points in the second half.

Kourtney Kaufman led Moundridge with 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Hailey Unruh scored 18 points, followed by Kate Eichelberger with 12 and Erin Durst with 10.

Hannah Watson hit four 3-pointer for Burrton on the way to 14 points. Burrton ends the season 4-17.

Moundridge is 14-7 and plays Berean Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with the winner advancing to the regional finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

BURRTON (4-17) — Hochstetler 0 0-0 0, 0; Salgado 1 0-1 0, 2; Watson 1 (4) 0-0 2, 14; Zehr 0 2-5 4, 2; Matlack 1 0-1 1, 2; Dunlavy 0 1-2 1, 1; Hoopes 0 2-2 2, 2; Lane 0 0-0 0, 0; Dold 0 0-0 0, 0; Stahl 0 0-0 3, 0; Combs 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (4) 5-11 13, 23.

MOUNDRIDGE (14-7) — Er.Durst 4 2-2 1, 10; Helms 1 0-0 1, 2; El.Durst 0 0-0 3, 0; Stucky 0 0-0 3, 0; Kaufman 1 (6) 0-0 0, 20; Castor 0 0-0 0, 0; Unruh 6 6-10 4, 18; Logue 0 0-0 0, 0; Elmore 0 0-0 1, 0; Eichelberger 4 4-4 1, 12; TOTALS 16 (6) 12-16 14, 62.

Burrton;10;6;3;4;—23

Moundridge;17;19;18;8;—62

Moundridge Regionals

Thursday’s games

Chase County (16-2) vs. Flinthills (12-9) 6 p.m.

Berean Academy (15-6) vs. Moundridge (14-7) 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS

Goessel 59,

Can-Gal. 44

CANTON — The Goessel Bluebird boys ended the regular season with a 59-44 win over Canton-Galva Tuesday in Canton.

Goessel led 29-22 at the half and 50-28 after three quarters.

Dylan Lindeman led Goessel with 17 points. Skyler Wuest added 11.

Canton-Galva’s scoring wasn’t listed.

Goessel is 9-11 and opens Class 2A sub-state play Monday.

GOESSEL (9-11) — Schmidt 2, Hiebert 7, Hagewood 8, Dy.Lindeman 17, Wuest 11, Z.Zogleman 2, Dr.Lindeman 8, Ballesta 4.

CANTON-GALVA (6-14) — Not listed.

Goessel;20;9;21;9;—59

Can-Gal.;4;18;6;16;—44

Details not reported

GIRLS

Canton-Galva 60, Goessel 57 OT

Halstead 55, Larned 33

BOYS

Larned 51, Halstead 48

Postponements and cancelations

Pratt at Hesston, canceled

Class 1A regionals

Boys

Peabody-Burns at Elyria Christian 5 p.m. Wednesday

Chase County at Burrton 7 p.m. Wednesday

FRESHMAN GIRLS

S.Central 50,

Newton 18

SALINA — The Newton High School freshman girls’ basketball team fell to Salina Central 50-18 Monday in Salina.

Newton trailed 34-3 at the half.

Newton ends the season Friday at home against Salina South.

NEWTON — Prine 3, Torres 2, Loewen 2, Green 5, Miller 3, Epp 3.

Newton;2;1;9;6;—18

S.Central;17;14;14;5;—50

FRESHMAN BOYS

S.Central 67,

Newton 32

SALINA — The Newton High School freshman boys’ basketball team fell to Salina Central 67-32 Monday in Salina.

Newton trailed 32-21 at the half.

Newton ends the season Friday at home against Salina South.

NEWTON — Crawford 14, Dorrell 11, Anderson 3, Garcia 2.

Newton;11;10;7;4;—32

S.Central;10;22;17;10;—67