A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Leavenworth woman who is charged in connection to the death of her young son, according to a prosecution official.

Catherine M. Smith, 31, is charged with second-degree murder. The charge stems from the Nov. 29 death of her 19-month-old son.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 17 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Evidence will be presented during the hearing, and a judge will determine if the case against Smith should proceed.

According to Thompson, Smith is not accused of intentionally killing her son. But the boy’s death is alleged to have resulted from reckless behavior “under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared in the case, Smith is accused of leaving the child in an extremely warm room. Detectives later reportedly recorded the room’s temperature at 99 degrees. The boy’s internal temperature was said to be 105 degrees after he was taken to the hospital.