This is the Salina Central team nobody wants to face in the postseason.

When the Mustangs are making 3-pointers and playing quality team defense like they did Monday night at home against Newton, they can be difficult to nearly impossible to beat.

Central had a season-high 16 3-pointers and senior David Grammer had a career-high 38 points as the Mustangs rolled to an 80-43 victory over the Railers at the Central High gym. The 80 points were also a season-best for Central, who avenged a 65-56 overtime loss to Newton in late January.

“At Newton we were winning in the fourth quarter and kind of gave it up, and then didn’t respond in overtime,” Grammer said. “We looked at the sub-state seedings before this game and knew that we can control only what we can control, and that was how we played in this game.

“We’re not scared to play anybody. We’re peaking at the end of the season and that’s what we want to do.”

Central is now 14-5 overall with Class 5A sub-state pairings to be announced Wednesday. The Mustangs are guaranteed to be playing at home in the opening round, but could be playing on the road if they advance to a sub-state championship game.

Newton drops to 10-9, 6-5 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League. Central finishes league play at 7-5.

Although the Mustang offensive numbers were impressive, Central coach Doug Finch was struck by the play of his kids on the defensive end. Newton senior Damarius Peterson, a 6-foot-7 post, had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the January meeting, but was limited to six points and four rebounds Monday night.

“It starts with the defense and toughness,” Finch said. “They did a great job on their bigs and finally started doing what we’re supposed to be doing on the block.

“Caden Kickhaefer did a good job of fronting him, but I could name all of the guys for their help surrounding him.”

The Newton defense did not have similar success on Grammer. After coming off the bench for a few games earlier this month, the senior shooting guard returned to the starting lineup last week and then had the best offensive outing by a Central player this season.

Grammer and Kickhaefer combined for 17 points in the first quarter as the Mustangs built a 20-8 lead. Grammer had 21 at halftime and Central was 8 of 20 from 3-point range in the opening half to lead 35-20.

After Newton scored the first four points of the second half, the Mustangs took off. Harper Williams had four 3-pointers in the third quarter alone as part of a 26-11 run that put his team up 61-35. The game was played with a continuous running clock over the final five minutes after Central’s lead reach 30.

Grammer went 13 of 19 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free throw line, easily surpassing his previous career and season highs.

“The past couple of games I’ve been starting games on the bench,” Grammer said. “I was struggling on the defensive end with my help defense and that is something that coach really emphasizes. I had to reconsider some things but got back in the starting lineup and this is exactly where I want to be.

“I had a couple of 25-point games earlier this season and I thought that was overwhelming. But give credit to Brogen (Richardson) and Harper for finding me in the open floor.”

“To his credit, the kid bought in, got better and worked his way back in the starting lineup,” Finch said. “And this should be our normal lineup.”

Kickhaefer finished with a career-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers for the 6-3 sophomore, and eight rebounds. Williams had 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, with Ben Driver grabbing six rebounds and helping with the Mustang defense in the paint.

Newton girls 58, Central 47

Trailing by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter, Central had four shots with a chance to make it a one-possession game. When those attempts wouldn’t fall, Newton made its free throws down the stretch to close out the season sweep of the Mustangs.

“It was probably a better effort tonight,” said Central coach Chris Fear, who was disappointed with his team’s performance Friday in a 23-point loss at Maize. “But we missed a lot of shots at the rim and the defense in the second half was not good enough to win.”

Central (10-9, 6-6 league) never trailed in the first half and were up 26-22 at halftime. When Newton (9-10, 6-5) took its first lead on two DesiRay Kernal free throws to make it 28-27 early in the third quarter, the Railers went in front for good.

Mustang freshman Aubrie Kierscht had her team’s first six points in the fourth quarter, including a bucket to make cut the Newton lead to 45-41. The Railers scored the next seven points to go up 52-41.

Central got six straight points from Selah Merkle to get back in the game, but missed four shots trailing 52-47, including two of those at the rim. Newton made six consecutive free throws in the final 1:46 to seal the win.

“We got some good looks and just didn’t shoot it really well,” Fear said. “When you make some baskets and make them take it out of the net, it makes your defense more effective.”

Kierscht finished with 21 points, Merkle had 16 and freshman Hampton Williams had 12 rebounds. Kernal had a huge night for the Railers, with the 6-foot senior scoring 25 points and pulling down 21 rebounds.

“She was the best player out there tonight, without a doubt,” Fear said. “It was maybe one of the better games of her career and she really carried them.”