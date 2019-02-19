Main Street business owners again expressed concern over the loss of parking spaces and alley access as construction begins on the Legacy Square project.

During the City Commission’s study session Monday afternoon, business owners asked project officials to address the issues that they say will affect them economically.

O-Town owner Dana Coopey said he expects his business to be impacted by a loss of up to 50 percent. “In six months that will be a lot of money,” he said. “I hope this thing goes through, but I hope we all get to there. I guess I would question you guys, could you go to work for six months with half the pay? Because that’s what it will come to.”

The project is set to begin on Thursday. Josh Walker of Loyd Builders, the general contractor for the project, said the fence cutting off alley access will go up on Feb. 28, weather permitting.

“We understand we want to try to get parking back as quickly as we can and get access to the alley back as quickly as we can,” he said.

Businesses like Mug Shot Coffee and Ruff to Fluff Pet Salon said the loss of alley access will have an economic effect on their businesses as well. Ruff and Fluff owner Brent Mathias said he felt the project time line of construction in one phase was clearly for ease and convenience of construction at the businesses expense.

Carol Zoo, Mug Shot coffee owner, asked for the project to be completed in phases and to leave around 50 parking spaces for access.

Walker said phasing the project is not an option because of utility work. He explained by doing the project all at once, there would be less confusion as areas need to be worked on. Wynndee Lee, Ottawa director of community development, said the alley was very narrow and there was a concern about mixing pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

John Coen, Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President, said they were very sensitive to the businesses affected. He said the Chamber would work to market the Main Street businesses to help drive customers to them.

Mayor Blake Jorgensen asked the project officials and Main Street owners to work together on a solution. He added that alley would not be closed until the city gave it’s consent and said it would not be done until an agreement can be reached.