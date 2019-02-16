Today's Birthday (02/16/19). Fortune flows through strong community connections this year. Plan and coordinate your moves for greatest impact. Summer brings physical energy to your work before a period of private planning. Find fresh winter inspiration that benefits your health and work. Your friends are your secret power.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Structural malfunctions could create a mess at home. Fix something before it breaks. Consider long-term impacts, and invest in quality materials. Prioritize family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Communications could misfire or backfire. Slow down, and think things through before you speak. Consider long-term consequences of your words. It's OK to be quiet too.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Unexpected expenses or budget gaps could pre-empt your spending plans. Carefully monitor the situation. Stick to facts. Hold out for the best deal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Your personal plans may not go as imagined. Breakdowns or delays could slow the action. Watch for changes in plans. Avoid controversy and recharge.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Choose private over public engagements. Pass on an expensive outing. Peace and quiet suit your mood. Sort and organize. Clean up a mess.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Share what you're learning. You may discover the limitations of a group effort. Not everyone sees things the same way. Avoid saying what you'd later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Do more research before advancing a professional idea. Listen to your team's considerations. Don't test the limits now. Avoid a conflict of interests.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Take a break along your journey. It's not a great time for travel. Study your options, and avoid a pitfall. Structural barriers block the path.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Think of someone who needs you. Make inroads quietly. Anticipate resistance, and take a time out when needed. Share resources and support with a partner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Pay extra attention to your partner to avoid miscommunications that could fester into arguments. Listen generously. Forgiveness is divine. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Better safe than sorry. Slow to avoid accidents. Anticipate some resistance. Cutting corners costs you. Avoid distractions, overextending and overindulging. Nurture your health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Have patience with someone you love. Avoid another's argument. Words may not come out as planned. Family comes first. Provide an open heart.