INMAN — On a night where seniors Mason Thiessen and Payton Froese combined to score 36 of Inman's 46 points, it was fellow senior Jaxon Eddy who hit the game winner to lift the second-ranked Teutons over Little River, 46-44, in overtime.

Inman seniors scored all but four of the team's points on Senior Night, although Eddy's game winner were his only points of the night. The other four points belonged to freshman Jace Doerksen, who hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

The Inman crowd was loud, while the Little River faithful showed up in large numbers as well. Overall, it's what Inman head coach Brett Froese called "A great high school basketball game."

"Little River is a great team, scrappy, and they play super hard,” Froese said. “To come out tonight, with everyone having fun and having great attitudes, I thought it was really great for the kids.”

Both teams feature next-level point guards in Froese and Jayden Garrison. In a sense, the two cancelled each other out, paving the way for 6-foot-9 Thiessen to take over.

Thiessen led all scorers with 24 points. Little River, who does not have a player listed above 6 foot 1, simply had no answer for the Emporia State-commit.

"Honestly, most teams we play shouldn’t have an answer for him,” Froese said. “I thought he was so active tonight on the glass. He is a difference maker.”

Little River played fast and hard all night. They jumped out to an 8-5 lead before the Teutons ended the quarter on an 8-0 run. However, a pair of 3-pointers from Garrison put Little River ahead for the rest of the second quarter.

It wasn't until Doerksen's 3-pointer with 5:55 left in the game that Inman regained the lead. Inman extended that lead to four points on a Thiessen 3-point play, but went scoreless the remaining 3:55 of regulation. In that time, Little River was able to tie the game at 40, but could not get a shot off as time expired.

Little River won the tip in overtime, but Inman struck first by way of a Thiessen bucket. Little River's Trey Rolfs took over in overtime, scoring back-to-back buckets, but he was the only one on his team who scored in overtime.

Garrison and Rolfs combined to score 35 of Little River's 44 points.

Tied at 44, Eddy nailed a corner shot just outside the paint, and the Teutons again held tough on defense at the buzzer to survive a scare from Little River.

Inman travels to Herington on Tuesday to conclude the regular season, while Little River, the No. 2 seed, hosts Fairfield (1-17) on Tuesday in the first round of regionals.

