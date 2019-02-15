WRESTLING

Newton duals

(note: pin times were not listed)

Derby 33, Newton 30

106 — Colin Bybee N dec. C. Woods D 5-4. 113 — Clayton Kaufman N pinned G. Unkel D. 120 — Bobby Southern N won by forfeit. 126 — Grant Treaster N dec. B. Wells D 5-2. 132 — Cason Lindsey D dec. Sawyer Mock N 10-4. 138 — Boone Roberson N dec. K. Grijalva D 1-0. 145 — C. Ross D dec. Josh Edson N 3-2 OT. 152 — Trevor Waldrop N dec. J. DeHammer D 8-2. 160 — J. DeHammer D dec. Trent Singley N 11-4. 170 — Cade Lindsey D pinned Dante Harper N. 182 — Triston Wills D pinned Trent Henrich N. 195 — Bryce Westmoreland D pinned Diego Arellano N. 220 — Wyatt Hendrickson N pinned Tyler Allen D. HWT — Ronnie Washington D pinned Aiden Kendall N.

Campus 42, Newton 30

106 — Dylan Sheler C dec. Colin Bybee N 6-3. 113 — Kale McCracken C pinned Clayton Kaufman N. 120 — Grant Treaster N over Elissio Martinez C. 126 — Sawyer Mock N dec. Taylor Parrett C 6-2. 132 — Derek Sheler C pinned Spencer Steinmetz N. 138 — Nathan Bowen C dec. Boone Roberson N 6-2. 145 — Josh Edson N pinned Corbin Williams C. 152 — Luke Bowen C pinned Trevor Waldrop N. 160 — Kenyon Forest N dec. Aiden Williams C 6-2. 170 — Dante Harper N pinned Sabyan Milligan C. 182 — Dustin Diaz C pinned Trent Henrich N. 195 — Brycen Schroeder C pinned Diego Arellano N. 220 — Wyatt Hendrickson N pinned Garin Williams C. HWT — Jacob Beehler C pinned Aiden Kendall N.

Moundridge

regionals set

TOPEKA — Below are the pairings for the Class 1A basketball regionals Feb. 18 to 23.

Semifinals and finals are at Moundridge High School.

GIRLS

Monday’s games

Quarterfinals

Games at 7 p.m.

5. Elyria Christian (5-14) at 4. Flinthills

7. Peabody-Burns (0-20) at 2. Berean Academy (13-6)

6. Burrton (4-5) at 3. Moundridge (12-7)

Thursday

Semifinals

(Game times at 6 and 7:30 p.m.)

Flinthills-Elyria Christian winner vs. 1. Chase County (16-2)

Berean Academy-Peabody-Burns winner vs. Moundridge-Burrton winner

Feb. 23

Finals

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday’s games

Quarterfinals

Games at 7 p.m.

5. Chase County (9-9) at 4. Burrton (10-9)

7. Peabody-Burns (4-16) at 2. Elyria Christian (14-5)

6. Flinthills (7-13) at 3. Moundridge (13-6)

Feb. 22

Semifinals

(Game times at 6 and 7:30 p.m.)

Burrton-Chase County winner vs. 1. Berean Academy (16-3)

Elyria Christian—Peabody-Burns winner vs. Moundridge-Flinthills winner

Feb. 23

Finals

Semifinal winners 7:30 p.m.

BC team

earns honors

NEW ORLEANS — The Bethel College men’s and women’s cross country teams have both been named All-Academic Teams by the U.S. Track & Fields and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Bethel was the only school from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference to be honored.

To be recognized, a team needs a cumulative grade-point-average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

The Bethel women had a team GPA of 3.6, while the men had a team GPA of 3.29. The women earn the honor for the second time. It was the first time the BC men were honored.

The Bethel women were 11th among NAIA institutions. The men were tied for 15th.

Lark softball

sweeps Central

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team swept Central (Neb.) Community College Wednesday at the Hesston High School field.

Hesston won 6-1 and 11-3.

Stats were not posted at deadline.

Hesston is 2-2 and plays Friday and Saturday at the NJCAA Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth.

Thunder plays

wheelchair game

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder is playing a charity wheelchair hockey game at 2 p.m. March 3 at Wichita Heights High School.

Tickets are available at the next three Thunder home games and at the door.

The game is a benefit for Wichita Adaptive Sports. The Thunder will be wearing special jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game.

The annual Police vs. Firemen Charity Hockey Game will be 5 p.m. Saturday, preceding the Thunder game against the Indy Fuel. The doors open at 4:45 p.m.