On Feb. 13, the Kansas House brought forth two marriage bills that, if passed, would not only directly hinder LGBTQ protections and freedoms we have fought so hard to win but would set a precedent for all other states to follow.

Both House Bill 2320 and 2321 are marriage bills that are written from a religious point of view. Both bills lack foundation when you take into consideration that they show a serious lack of data and scientific studies that are readily available to all.

The language used within both bills was repugnant and demeaning. I believe Thomas Witt, Executive Director of Equality Kansas summed it up pretty well when he stated “The two marriage bills introduced today represent the vilest, hateful, and disrespectful legislation I have seen in my 14 years as Equality Kansas’ lobbyist. Every year, we see bills that restrict, remove, and limit the rights of LGBT Kansans, but never have we seen this level of extremist vitriol laid out in legislative language. These bills combined are 18 pages of insults and name-calling. Fred Phelps would be proud. The sponsors of these bills should be ashamed of themselves.”

What I and many others find truly worrisome is that an educator was one of the authors. When I spoke to Liz Hamor, Volunteer Director at GLSEN Kansas she had this to say: “Bills like these are just one more reason why we need nondiscrimination laws in place. The fact that an educator was an author only solidifies that there is so much more work to be done and that our children, those who are most vulnerable, are more at risk than ever."

These bills do not just look to potentially roll back gay marriage, but they could potentially lay the path to invalidate the LGBTQ individual on a basic human level. She is absolutely correct. Here in Hutchinson at PFLAG, there are many youth and families in need of support. To know that an individual who has the power to negatively impact thousands of children would take such a stance is a terrifying thought.

HB2320 goes so far as to dismiss LGBTQ individuals and say that we are simply a “secular humanist religion.” It states things like skin tone is genetic and sexual orientation is faith-based and that our marriages erode the community standards of decency. It also states that the state shall continue to enforce and recognize that marriage policies that respect a legal union that represents an intended lifelong commitment between one person who was born male and one person who was born female as husband and wife, who are of equal but opposite genders, who become spouses of the opposite sex, and who have corresponding sexual anatomy that, if coalesced, have the actual or symbolic potential to create an offspring who likely has the input of the two spouses with whom the same genetic code and ancestral chain is shared.

It goes so far as to call LGBTQ marriage a “parody.” This bill even places homosexuality in the same category as zoophilia.

While this is some of the least offensive language within HB2320, the point remains: it was founded and born out of hate. The authors of this bill use their personal religious views to set what they believe should be the moral standard for all. They then turn around and refer to the LGBTQ as a secular humanist religion.

Now let me be clear, even if the bills they have brought forth held water, which they don't, and they wanted to call our marriages a parody, they have lost their argument even before it has begun due to their very own language. Allow me to enlighten you all as to why.

Consider the First Amendment. It guarantees freedoms concerning religion, expression, assembly, and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from both the promoting of one religion over others and also restricting an individual's religious practices. It guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peaceably and to petition their government.

So if they wanted to push the bar and try to state that being gay was a religious choice, we would indeed be protected, as would our marriages. Why? Because as the first Amendment states it forbids Congress from promoting one religion over others.

Just think about it for a minute. All LGBTQ festivals, parades, events, and gatherings could be tax-exempt. We could have churches covered with the colors of the rainbow, our own church channel where we plead for money, private jets so we can speak to God away from those who sin, and million-dollar mansions.

Of course, I am kidding, but I believe I have made my point.

People choose their religion. They do not choose their skin tone, sexual origin, or gender and those from our government do not have the right to systematically victimize those who do not fall under their religious umbrella of worthiness. Last I checked, our government is there to represent us all. Stay woke my friends.

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.