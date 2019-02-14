The Fort Leavenworth Tax Center is open for appointments and for E-5 and below drop-offs. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 684-4986, visit https://usacac.army.mil/about-cac/staff/sja/taxes or visit the Tax Center at 615 McClellan Ave.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m. when the shop is open.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop Welfare applications are available at the Thrift Shop cash register 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. All applications are due Feb. 26 and funds will be available in April.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. has new hours of operation. The FLSF is closed Monday and Tuesday, open 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and open 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and profiles on adoptable pets. Call 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility’s new e-mail address is fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com. The old e-mail, ftleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com, can no longer be accessed. Be sure to spell out FLSF entirely so that your message will be received. Call 684-4939 for more information. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and to see pets currently available for adoption.

The Weekday Catholic Mass has been cancelled until further notice. For more information, contact the Catholic coordinator at 684-8992.

Firewood permits are required to harvest firewood from post and are allowed only in designated areas. The cost of a permit is $25 and is good for one 128-cubic-foot area of wood. The money collected from firewood sales is spent on forestry projects on Fort Leavenworth. For more information, call Neil Bass at 684-8979.

Claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Claims Service Center for Personnel Claims Supports in Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Leavenworth Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to effectively contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.

Commissary hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday with no early bird shopping; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with 8-10 a.m. early bird shopping; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with 7-9 a.m. early bird shopping.

The standard meal rates for cash- paying customers at the dining facility are $3.45 for breakfast, $5.60 for lunch, $4.85 for dinner and $9.05 for holiday meals. The drive through is open 4:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. Weekday dine-in hours are 6:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. Weekend dine-in hours are 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. Grab-and-go hours are 8-9 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Grab-and-go is closed for dinner weekends and holidays.

Department of Defense policy prohibits the use of CBD oil and other hemp-based products, natural or synthetic, by service members.

Household hazardous waste can be dropped off at the HHW Collection Point in the basement of 810 McClellan Ave. weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There are also outside drop-off cabinets that can be used after hours. Products should be kept in their original containers, when possible. Household hazardous waste includes automotive products, home improvement products, paint, varnish, paint thinner, paint stripper, caulk and adhesives, pesticides, household cleaners, batteries, cosmetics, lighter fluid, and arts and crafts materials. E-waste is also accepted at the collection point, including computers, cell phones, cameras, modems, monitors, televisions, printers, game systems and general electronics. Used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at the Auto Craft Center at 911 McClellan Ave. or at an off-post garage.

The Fort Leavenworth staff judge advocate’s legal assistance and claims offices hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. The offices are closed on all federal and training holidays.

The Fort Leavenworth Adjutant General’s Office ID Cards/DEERS operations offers same-day walk-in appointments. Same-day appointments are not taken over the phone. ID Cards/DEERS is open for appointments 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except every first Wednesday of the month and federal holidays, with the last ID card issued at 3:30 p.m. Make an appointment online at https://rapids-appointments.dmdc.osd.mil/default.aspx.