Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:48 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Ashley Wells, 27, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 10 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Toby Lee, 39, Wellsville, on two Franklin County probation violation warrants.

• 11:04 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Zachary Burd, 20, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probation violation.

• 8:40 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Corey Eubanks, 32, Centropolis, turned himself in for failing to return to jail after a furlough was given for him to attend his father’s funeral.

• 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 28 Binder Lane, Jodi Head, 50, Ottawa, for violation of bond conditions after contacting the victim from a previous domestic violence case.

Accident

• 12:11 a.m. Monday, 3100 block of I-35, Ottawa, Reyna Mendoza 48, California, was northbound in a 2001 Honda Civic when she reported a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, driven by Henry Brubaker 63, Missouri, sideswiped her vehicle causing damage to the bumper. Both vehicles were stopped in Johnson County. Brubaker reported the two vehicles did not make contact when he passed the Honda.

Incident

• 1400 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, a 39-year old Ottawa female reported a possible sex offense that involved two juveniles.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 10:32 a.m. Friday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Zachary Burd, 20, Ottawa, for theft and possession of paraphernalia.

• 5 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of N. Hickory St., Ottawa, Darren Cole, 49, Ottawa, and Chase Porter, 22, Ottawa, for DUI after operating a vehicle which had been involved in an accident.

• 1300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Curtis Booth, 36, Ottawa, for battery.

• 7:22 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of S. Princeton, a 17-year-old juvenile for theft and was taken into custody for child in need of care. Christopher Leach, 32, Ottawa, for contributing to the child’s misconduct.

• 8 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of W. Sixth St., Ottawa, Christopher Leach, 32, Ottawa, for distribution of methamphetamine and aggravated child endangerment after an unrelated investigation.

• 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Joshua Hoyt, 31, homeless, for abuse of toxic vapors and criminal damage to property.

• 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of S. Hickory St., Ottawa, Jacob Rodrigues, 24, homeless, for disorderly conduct.

Accidents

• 3:48 p.m. Friday, 500 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 2010 Dodge driven by Valeria Rivera-Guzman, 21, Ottawa, struck a tree due to weather conditions.

• 11:50 a.m. Saturday, 1500 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 2005 Dodge driven by Sara Drayer, 21, Ottawa, lost control and struck a 2017 Kia driven by Elizabeth Smith, 75, Ottawa. Drayer was cited for basic speed.

• 12:01 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of S. Willow St., Chad Conus, 44, Ottawa, reported an individual struck a 2015 Chevrolet owned by Kansas Gas Service and left the scene. Eldon Stutzman, 24, Garnett, was later located and cited for leaving the scene of an accident and basic speed.

• 2:14 p.m. Saturday, Canterbury Drive, Amy Huxtable, 29, Ottawa, reported an individual backed into her 2014 Toyota Prius.

• 8:07 a.m. Monday, 2500 E. Logan St., Ottawa, Austin Snover, 21, Ottawa, was driving a 2017 Kia and struck a 1995 Chevrolet driven by Rickie Owens, 33, Gardner. Snover was cited for improper turn.

• No time Monday, 800 block of N. Birch St., Ottawa, Frank Wheeler, 68, Ottawa, reported he was driving his 2016 Toyota and struck a tree.

• No time Monday, 200 E. 27th St., Ottawa, Anthony Prehm, 56, New Mexico, reported a past accident.

• 11:18 a.m. Tuesday, a 2001 Mazda driven by Bradley Butter, 31, Ottawa, struck a 2017 Dodge driven by Debra Hiner, 58, Ottawa. Butter was issued a citation for inattentive driving. Hiner and Joanna Butter, a passenger, were both transported to RMH with minor injuries.

Thefts

• 3:57 p.m. Friday, 800 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a store employee reported a known individual stole an item.

• 1:33 p.m. Monday, 300 N. Main St., Ottawa, Airen O’Connor, 19, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear for theft after taking items from a business.

Incidents

• 12:22 p.m. Friday, 1300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Ottawa female reported she was battered by a known suspect.

• No time Friday, 800 block of W. 13th St., Ottawa, a 44-year-old Ottawa female reported a 50-year-old Ottawa male was being exploited.

• 12:29 p.m. Monday, 800 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 49-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect caused damage to his property.

• 3:41 p.m. Monday, 700 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 31-year-old Ottawa female report a violation of protection of abuse order by a known suspect.

• 5:38 p.m. Monday, 800 N. Main St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject stole his unlocked vehicle.