The Health Resources and Services Administration (www.HRSA.gov) is the primary federal agency responsible for oversight of the organ and blood stem cell transplant systems in the U.S. and for initiatives to increase organ donor registration and donation in this country.

And while we all know Feb. 14 as Valentine’s Day, it is also National Donor Day. HRSA invites all your readers to learn more about organ donation and transplantation and to share some love by signing up as organ, eye and tissue donors.

Signing up is like sending a valentine to the nearly 114,000 people currently on the national transplant waiting list. One donor can save up to eight lives and enhance the lives of up to 50 individuals.

Remember to tell your family and loved ones about your decision to donate and leave your stamp on the world. Learn more about organ donation and register to be a donor at organdonor.gov and donaciondeorganos.gov.

We also invite readers to “Like” Organdonor.gov and Donaciondeorganos.gov on Facebook.

Lisa Goschen, regional administrator, Kansas City,

Health Resources and Services Administration