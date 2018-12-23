RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Isaac Vann scored 18 points and VCU used a big run to start the second half to snap a two-game losing streak and post a convincing, 70-54 win over Wichita State on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams lost back-to-back games to No. 4 Virginia and Charleston. This was the fifth meeting between the programs and the first since the 2012-13 season, when the Shockers won 53-51.

Morris Udeze scored at the basket to pull Wichita State within a point, 35-34 with 1:04 left in the first half but De'Riante Jenkins' layup with :16 left sent the Rams into intermission with a 37-34 advantage.

VCU (8-4) opened the second half with a 16-0 run fueled by a pair of 3s by Jenkins to take a 53-34 lead with 12:24 left.

Vann hit 2 of 4 from deep and 7 of 12 from the field to lead the Rams. Jenkins and Marcus Evans each added 15 points apiece.

Markis McDuffie had 16 points to lead the Shockers (7-5).

WICHITA ST. (7-5) — McDuffie 5-15 3-5 16, Echenique 2-3 0-0 4, Torres 0-3 0-0 0, Haynes-Jones 4-10 0-0 10, Stevenson 1-7 0-0 2, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Udeze 3-6 0-1 6, Midtgaard 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 4-8 3-4 12, Farrakhan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 6-10 54.

VCU (8-4) — Vann 7-12 2-2 18, Douglas 1-1 0-2 2, Santos-Silva 5-5 0-0 10, Jenkins 6-15 1-2 15, Evans 5-12 4-4 15, Mobley 1-1 2-2 4, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Byrd 0-1 0-0 0, Curry 1-1 0-0 2, Crowfield 1-3 0-0 2, Simms 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-56 9-12 70.

Wichita St.;34;20;—54

VCU;37;33;—70

3-Point Goals — Wichita St. 6-26 (McDuffie 3-8, Haynes-Jones 2-7, Burton 1-2, Brown 0-1, Poor Bear-Chandler 0-1, Torres 0-2, Stevenson 0-5), VCU 5-25 (Vann 2-4, Jenkins 2-9, Evans 1-5, Byrd 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Crowfield 0-2, Simms 0-3). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Wichita St. 35 (Burton 8), VCU 29 (Jenkins 6). Assists — Wichita St. 10 (Stevenson, Burton 3), VCU 16 (Evans 5). Total Fouls — Wichita St. 18, VCU 16. A — 7,637 (7,637).