Sports briefs

BOWLING

GOODWILL

Arrowhead;53;11

Roofing Services;39;25

Miles Properties;38;26

Heavy Pork;34;30

Midway Motors;30;34

Ugly Counts;29;35

We B Gone;24;40

High Single Game — Jeff Grochowski, Arrowhead, 268; High Single Series — Jeff Grochowski, Arrowhead, 715; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,126; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,092.

AREA BASKETBALL

PREP GIRLS

Non-League

Inman 51, Burrton 19

INMAN — The Burrton Charger girls fell to Inman 51-19 Friday night in non-league play in Inman.

Burrton trailed 13-4 after the first quarter and 30-10 at the half.

Dantlie Raney led 7-0 Inman with 16 points.

McKinsie Hoopes led Burrton with six points.

Burrton is 1-4 and plays Jan. 8 at Hutchinson Central Christian.

BURRTON (1-4) – Salgado 0 0-0 2, 0; Zehr 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Matlack 1 0-0 1, 2; Dunlavy 0 1-2 3, 1; Hoopes 1 4-6 2, 6; Carrillo 0 2-2 0, 2; Stahl 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (1) 10-18 13, 19.

INMAN (7-0) — Froese 0 0-0 1, 0; Schroeder 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Thiessen 1 1-2 1, 3; Clark 4 1-2, 3, 9; Herren 0 0-0 3, 0; Raney 5 92) 0-0 2, 16; Maurer 1 0-0 1, 2; DeWitt 2 1-2 2, 5; Harman 4 1-2 1, 9; Neufeld 1 0-0 1, 2; Regehr 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 19 (3) 4-8 16, 51.

Burrton;4;6;4;5;—19

Inman;13;17;7;14;—51

PREP BOYS

Non-League

Inman 82, Burrton 29

INMAN — The Burrton Charger boys fell to top-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Inman 82-29 Friday in non-league play in Inman.

Burrton trailed 19-5 after the first quarter and 43-14 at the half.

Payton Froese led 7-0 Inman with 30 points. Mason Thiessen scored 17. Jaxon Eddy scored 10.

Cooper Zehr led Burrton with nine points.

Burrton drops to 5-3 and faces Hutchinson Central Christian Jan. 8 to open Heart of the Plains League play.

BURRTON (5-3) — Zehr 0 (3) 0-0 1, 9; Cowell 0 0-0 0, 0; Hughes 1 0-0 0, 2; Perkins 0 0-0 0, 0; Woodworth 2 0-0 2, 4; Humphries 0 0-0 2, 0; Swartz 0 (2) 2-2 2, 8; Schmitt 2 0-0 2, 4; Dick 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 6 (5) 2-2 10, 29.

INMAN (7-0) — Jace Doerksen 1 2-2 0, 4; Eddy 5 0-2 1, 10; Froese 6 (6) 0-0 2, 30; Jack Doerksen 2 0-0 2, 4; Thiessen 5 (1) 4-4 1, 17; Blank 0 0-0 0, 0; Carter 2 0-1 0, 4; Bledsoe 1 0-0 0, 2; Konrady 1 0-1 0, 2; Friesen 3 (1) 0-0 0, 9; TOTALS 26 (8) 6-9 7, 82.

Burrton;5;9;12;3;—29

Inman;19;24;31;8;—82

Sports briefs

Thunder claims

over Rush

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Wichita Thunder claimed three out of a possible four points in a pair of games against the Rapid City Rush in ECHL play at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Saturday, Wichita lost to the Rush 4-3 in an overtime shootout. Wichita lead 3-1 after two periods, but gave up a pair of goals in the third period. After a scoreless overtime, Rapid City won the shootout 1-0. Andrew Radjenovic won the game-winning shootout goal. Wichita missed on all three chances.

Tyler Poulsen scored a goal with an assist for the Rush. Cedric Montminy and Dylan Quaile each added a goal.

Cam Reid and Mark MacMillan each scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Steven Iacobellis also scored a goal.

Tyler Parks had 29 saves in goal for the Rush. Stuart Skinner had 41 saves for Wichita.

Sunday, Wichita downed the Rush 2-1. MacMillan scored both goals for Wichita. Skinner stopped 33 shots for Wichita.

Ralph Cuddemi had two assists. Alec Baer scored for the Rush. Michael Bitzer had 21 saves in goal for Rapid City, 14-13-2-3.

Wichita is 13-11-3-3 and plays Thursday at Tulsa.