WICHITA — The Berean Academy girls’ basketball team faced an outmanned Classical School of Wichita Friday in Wichita, winning 53-14.

The 0-6 Saints had just eight players on the roster and had just seven dressed. CSW is a first-year KSHSAA member.

“They had one player sick all week,” Berean Academy coach Kristin Wiebe said. “They didn’t have a lot of players tonight. It was a good win for us before Christmas. We did not play as well as we could have Tuesday (a loss to state-ranked Inman). We didn’t want to go into Christmas with that taste in our mouth. We got to work on our half-court defense. We like to press, but we just couldn’t keep it on in a game like this.”

Freshman Anna Eldridge led Berean with 15 points. Courtney Slabach scored 13 and Miranda Wiebe scored 10.

Freshman Kate Tilma led CSW with 10 points. Brenna Dolloff scored the remaining points for the Saints.

The Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Kate Tilma broke the shutout with a basket with 4:19 left in the period. Berean allowed just one more point in the period to lead 15-3.

Berean won the second quarter 17-0. The Warriors finished the quarter eight of 10 shooting and were 15 of 23 for the half. Classical was one of 18 from the field.

Berean scored the first four points of the third quarter. Brenna Dolloff broke the 25-point Warrior run with a jumper with 5:40 left in the quarter. Tilma got the Saints into double figures in the game with a jumper with 10 seconds left in the period, but Berean still lead 49-10 at the end of the period.

A running clock was used in the fourth quarter.

Berean, 5-3, returns to play Jan. 4 at home against Hutchinson Trinity.

“They are going to be one of the top two or three teams in the league,” Kristin Wiebe said. “January will be a good stretch for us. We face some good teams and then we play in our tournament.”

BEREAN ACADEMY (5-3) — Penner 0 0-0 1, 0; Bri.Wiebe 1 0-0 0, 2; Bro.Wiebe 1 0-0 1, 2; Matzek 1 0-0 5, 2; Mullins 1 0-0 1, 2; C.Eldridge 1 0-0 0, 2; Neal 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Slabach 5 3-4 1, 13; Mi.Wiebe 5 0-1 1, 10; A.Eldridge 6 (1) 0-0 0, 15; Ma.Wiebe 1 0-0 3, 2; Wine 0 0-0 0, 0; Bender 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 22 (2) 3-5 14, 53.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (0-6) — R.Black 0 0-0 0, 0; Dolloff 1 2-4 0, 4; Siple 0 0-0 5, 0; Kenas 0 0-0 1, 0; H.Black 0 0-2 1, 0; Brenneman 0 0-0 0, 0; Tilma 3 4-4 1, 10; TOTALS 4 6-10 8, 14.

Berean Ac.;15;17;17;4;—53

W.Classical;3;0;7;4;—14