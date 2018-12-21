Newton got one heck of a Christmas present, thanks to years of work by the city/county administration and Harvey County Economic Development.

New jobs are coming — some of them as quickly as next year — to the Newton City/County Airport complex. For that complex, this has been one amazing week.

First came the announcement that everyone was able to agree to terms with Park Aerospace for an expansion project. The $19 million expansion will include the construction of a redundant manufacturing facility located adjacent to Park's existing facilities. The facility, which according to Park Aerospace is being constructed in part to support a major aerospace customer, will include approximately 90,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space. It will essentially double the size of Park's existing Newton facilities. Projections show the company adding 73 employees to the current roster of 90 over the course of 10 years. Projects show an estimated $21.3 million in wages paid to new employees over the next 10 years. Construction is expected to begin within six months.

That is good news for a solid employer in our community.

But there is more. Thursday came with more good news for the airport. Weatherly Aircraft Company, an American agricultural aircraft manufacturer of planes designed for small grain farming located in California, announced plans to relocate to Newton and add about 109 jobs in the next five years while investing over $1 million in capital investment in Newton. The City of Newton Commission and the Harvey County Commission voted to approve a five-year lease at a special joint meeting on Dec. 20th. Weatherly Aircraft will take possession in February 2019 and be operational beginning March 2019.

Weatherly wanted to be in a place filled with wheat and airplanes. This is that place. When Newton was named, it brought a two-year search for a new home to an end.

For Newton, Harvey County and the state of Kansas this has been a great leadup to a Merry Christmas, and a happy new year. All those members of city/county staff, = adminstration and the Harvey County Economic Development Council deserve our thanks, and time for a victory lap. They have take their fair share of criticism over the past few years with every swing and a miss. This time around, they hit the ball squarely.

— Kansan Editorial Board