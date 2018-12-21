Too many turnovers and too many rebounds allowed were too much for the Newton High School girls’ basketball team to overcome in a 48-40 loss Thursday night to Maize in AV-CTL I play at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton had 22 turnovers to 14 for Maize. Maize also controlled the boards against the Railers.

“We talked about having to take care of the ball,” Newton coach Justin Schroeder said. “To be down by eight to a team like that with as many turnovers as we had says something about our team. Defensively, we were pretty solid. Offensively, it was just tough to get into any flow.”

Maize was led by Halie Jones with 13 and Sydney Holmes with 10. The Eagles improve to 6-1, 4-1 in AV-CTL I play.

Marah Zenner led Newton with 13 points, DesiRay Kernal scored 12.

Newton led 6-2 after the first five minutes of the game. Maize finished the quarter on a 9-2 run capped by a Holmes trey with two seconds left. Newton was one for four from the line in the period with seven turnovers.

Maize was able to open up from the outside in the second quarter to make a 10-4 run and lead by nine. Newton got back within three late in the half, but a Holmes layup put Maize up 26-21 at the half.

The Eagles finished the first half nine of 25 shooting, five of 12 from 3-point range. Newton was seven of 15 shooting, one of four from 3-point range.

“With our zone, it’s kind of tough defending the top of the key,” Schroeder said. “It’s something we’ll work on. We moved Kalli Anderson there in the second half, and that helped us.”

Kernal opened the second-half scoring with a putback. Maize followed with a 7-1 run, aided by Railer turnovers. Newton trailed 37-28 at the end of the period.

Maize scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to lead by 15 and put the game out of reach. A pair of Zenner 3-pointers got Newton within 10 with 1:30 remaining. After three of four Maize free throws, Megan Bartel hit a two and a three.

“I told the kids we just need to keep growing and learning,” Schroeder said. “We need more patience with the ball against the press. We never let up. We just kept fighting.”

Newton falls to 4-2 overall and 2-2 in AV-CTL I play. The Railers return to play at 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at home against Hutchinson.

“We get a few days off to reset things,” Schroeder said. “Then we’ll get a few days of practice. They are kind of worn out right now, so it will be nice to get a break. They will get to spend time with their family, which is hard to do in the winter sports season.”

MAIZE (6-1, 4-1 AV-CTL I) — Onwugbufor 1 1-2 2, 3; Holmes 2 (2) 0-0 1, 10; Jones 2 (2) 3-4 3, 13; Cauthon 2 4-4 4, 8; Wilcox 1 0-0 2, 2; Laham 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Miller 2 2-2 2, 2, 6; Espinoza 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (6) 10-12 16, 48.

NEWTON (4-2, 2-2 AV-CTL I) — Anderson 0 1-4 3, 1; Bartel 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Antonowich 2 1-2 1, 5; Zenner 1 (3) 2-2 1, 13; Kernal 2 8-10 5, 12; Cornejo 0 0-0 0, 0; Seirer 0 0-0 0, 0; Dorrell 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 8 (4) 12-18 14, 40.

Maize;11;15;11;11;—48

Newton;8;13;7;12;—40