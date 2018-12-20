It is the second announcement of new jobs for Newton in three days — and both announcments are aviation related and both on the campus of the Newton City/County Airport.

Through regional efforts, Harvey County Economic Development and the Greater Wichita Partnership worked with the Kansas Department of Commerce to assist Weatherly Aircraft Company in locating their headquarters and assembly operations to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility at the Newton City-County Airport.

Earlier this week Park Aerospace announced an expansion project that will double the size of their facility and add more than 70 jobs over the next 10 years. Today another company, Weatherly Aircraft Company selected Newton after a nearly two-year search for a new location.

“This is another terrific development for the city of Newton, for our aviation industry and for Kansas as a whole,” said Robert North, Interim Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce. “Weatherly Aircraft Company’s decision to move their manufacturing operations to Kansas is the right move for them. The amount of new employment opportunities coming to Newton is really extraordinary.”

Weatherly Aircraft Company, an American agricultural aircraft manufacturer of planes designed for small grain farming, announced plans to add about 109 jobs in the next five years and invest over $1 million in capital investment in Newton.

“As a first move to make Weatherly Aircraft Company’s new home in Kansas, we have selected hangar space at the Newton City-County Airport as an assembly facility for our model 620-B plane. We appreciate the support we have been provided and will begin production within the first quarter of 2019,” said

Gary Beck, General Manager for Weatherly



The City of Newton Commission and the Harvey County Commission voted to approve a five-year lease at a special joint meeting on Dec. 20th. Weatherly Aircraft will take possession in February 2019 and be operational beginning March 2019.

“Weatherly Aircraft will be a great addition to a growing list of dynamic manufacturers in Newton and Harvey County who are doing business all over the world,” said Bob Myers, Newton City Manager.