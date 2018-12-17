WICHITA — The Newton High School wrestling team claimed seven medals out of 13 wrestlers Saturday at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita.

Washburn Rural won the 15-team field with 177.5 points, followed by Dodge City at 155.5, Newton at 129, Winfield at 114 and Wichita Northwest at 111.

The Railers claimed two titles. Grant Treaster won at 113 pounds, pinning Couy Weil of Dodge City in the championship match in 1:04. Wyatt Hendrickson won at 220 pounds, claiming a 24-9 technical fall over Preston Williams of Washburn Rural in 5:43.

Sawyer Mock finished second at 126 pounds, losing an 11-1 major decision to Alyeus Craig of Valley Center in the finals. Josh Edson finished second at 145 pounds, losing to Austin Fager of Washburn Rural vy fall in 5:14. Dante Harper finished second at 170 pounds, losing to Quentin Saunders of Wichita West 3-0 in the finals.

Colin Bybee finished fourth at 106 pounds, losing to Ian Demoss of Maize South in 1:33 in the consolation finals. Boone Roberson took fourth at 138 pounds, falling to Chance Price of Winfield 5-2 in overtime.

Also competing were Clayton Kaufman at 113 pounds (0-2), Bobby Southern at 113 pounds (3-2), Spencer Steinmetz at 132 pounds (0-3), Trevor Waldrop at 152 pounds (1-2), Kenyon Forest at 160 pounds (0-3) and Garrett Garnica at heavyweight (0-3).

Newton was open at 182 and 195 pounds.

Newton is off until Jan. 5, when the Railers compete at the Derby Invitational.

Bishop Carroll Inv.

Saturday

Team scores — Washburn Rural 177.5, Dodge City 155.5, Newton 129, Winfield 114, Wichita Northwest 111, Campus 109, Valley Center 91.5, Wichita West 78, Bishop Carroll 72, Wichita South 58, Maize South 48, Salina South 46, Western Heights, Okla. 43.5, Mulvane 40, Wichita Southeast 29, Wichita North 28, Wichita Heights 15.

Newton results

106 — 4. Colin Bybee (2-2): 1. W Austin Ellis WS 18-2 tech.fall (6:00); 2. Bye; 3. W Ben Carver VC 5-3; SF. L Bishop Murray WR :45; CF. L Ian Demoss MS 1:33.

113 — 12. Clayton Kaufman (0-2): 1. L Caleb Douglas WR 2:41; 2. L Adam Powell WN 17-8 maj.dec.; 3. Bye.

113 — 7. Bobby Southern (3-2): 1. L Kale Moses Mul. 4-1; 2. W Chris Worhley West.Hts. 13-7; 3. W Kyle Niblett WS 2-8 3:11; CSF. L Kevin Tran WSE 2:04; 7th. W Ellias Powell Wich.Hts. 10-8 OT.

120 — 1. Grant Treaster (4-0): 1. W Ronnie McKnight WW 20-5 tech.fall (4:14); 2. W Brendan Kirkhart WS :22; 3. Bye; SF. W Gavin Collins WR 4-1; F. W Couy Weil DC 1:04.

126 — 2. Sawyer Mock (3-1): 1. W Bowan Murray WR :55; 2. W Carson Ochoa SS 8-4; 3. Bye; SF. W Bryan Jurczewsky WS 11-0 maj.dec.; F. L Alyeus Craig VC 11-1 maj.dec.

132 — 13. Spencer Steinmetz (0-3): 1. L Marcelo Martinez WNW 1:30; 2. L Drake Hill Win. 4:26; 3. L Colin Mertes WS 5:48.

138 — 4. Boone Roberson (2-2): 1. Bye; 2. W Matt Moses MS 1:24; 3. W Brett Turner VC 2:00; SF. L Garrett Edwards DC 4-2; CF. L Chance Price Win. 5-2 OT.

145 — 2. Josh Edson (4-1): 1. W Corbin Williams Cam. 1:37; 2. W Luis Coto WN 1:05; 3. W Tate Schurle VC 15-0 tech.fall. (5:40): SF. W Brandon Fiedler WW 8-2; F. L Austin Fager WR 5:14.

152 — 12. Trevor Waldrop (1-2): 1. L Luke Bowen Cam. tech.fall (4:38); 2. L Ruben Rayas DC 3:14; 3. W TJoseph Filippi Wich.Hts. 1:09

160 — 16. Kenyon Forest (0-3): 1. L Chad Banning VC 10-0 maj.dec.; 2. L Tariq Shegog WSE 3:07; 3. L Samuel Rushin WW :22.

170 — 2. Dante Harper (4-1): 1. W Juan Lamus West.Hts. :39; 2. W Ryan Parga DC :36; 3. W Garrett Huff MS 1:32; SF. W Tayton Jenkins WN 2:23; F. L Quentin Saunders WW 3-0.

220 — 1. Wyatt Hendrickson (4-0): 1. W Isaac Stevens DC 1:08; 2. W Byrson Williams Mul. :48; 3. W Bye; SF. W Mario Perez WW 1:13; F. W Preston Williams WR tech.fall (5:43).

HWT — 16. Garret Garnica (0-3): 1. L David Huckstep WR 1:10; 2. L Kyle Smith Mul. :15; 3. L Kayson Dietz SS :00.