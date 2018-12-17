SALINA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team has been battered the last week and a half, falling to Kansas Wesleyan 74-63 Saturday in KCAC play at Mabee Arena in Salina.

The loss was Bethel’s third straight. Two of the three losses came on the road to teams either ranked in the NAIA Division II poll or receiving votes.

Bethel drops to 10-4, 5-4 in KCAC play. Kansas Wesleyan moves to 10-4, 8-1 in KCAC play. The Coyotes move into sole possession of second place in the conference and have won seven straight. Bethel drops into fifth place with three games left in the first half of conference play.

Bethel trailed by nine with 2:46 left in the first quarter, but cut the deficit to three at the end of the period, 16-13.

The Threshers got to within one in the first two minutes of the second quarter, but gave up a 13-6 run to trail 34-21 at the half. Bethel continued to struggle in the third quarter, trailing 53-31 at the end of the period.

Bethel more than doubled its score in the fourth quarter, scoring 32 points, cutting the final deficit to 11.

Bethel did have a better shooting percentage from the field than KWU — hitting 23 of 53 (43.4 percent) to the Coyotes’ 27 of 70 (38.6 pecent), but the Threshers had 27 turnovers to 18 for KWU. Bethel was outscored 21-6 from 3-point range.

Gabbie Miller led KWU with 16 points, followed by Haleigh Bradford with 13 and Sydney Mortensen with 13.

Jade Brown led Bethel with 21 points. Abby Schmidt added 19 points and led all rebounders with eight.

Bethel plays an exhibition against NCAA Division II Pittsburg State Dec. 31 and resumes KCAC play at 5 p.m. Jan. 2 at home against Southwestern. Pitt State is 6-1 after a 13-point win over 23rd-ranked (NCAA Division II) Central Oklahoma.

BETHEL (10-4, 5-4) — Karlie Schroeder 3-7 1-1 8, Riley Schmieder 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Schmidt 8-11 3-5 19, Jade Brown 8-21 5-8 21, Caitlin Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Bearup 0-3 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 1-2 4-7 6, Kendall Michalski 0-6 2-4 2, Josie Calzonetti 3-3 0-0 7, Alyjah Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-53 15-25 63.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (10-4, 8-1) — Jayme Sloan 0-2 0-0 0, Valerie Most 0-0 0-0 0, Haleigh Bradford 3-11 5-6 13, Kayla Kivinski 2-8 3-4 7, Sydney Mortensen 5-7 0-0 14, Mackenzie Herman 0-0 0-0 0, Gabbie Miller 7-11 2-3 16, Kayla Vallin 0-0 1-2 1, Maddie Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Amanda Hill 4-10 0-0 9, Courtney Heinen 2-8 0-0 4, Virja Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, Janai Mitchell 2-6 2-2 6. TOTALS 27-70 13-17 74.

Bethel;13;8;10;32;—63

K.Wesleyan;16;18;19;21;—74

Total fouls — BC 22, KW 24. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Michalski. KW: Lewis. 3-point shooting — BC 2-13 (Schroeder 1-4, Brown 0-1, Bearup 0-2, Michalski 0-5, Calzonetti 1-1), KW 7-23 (Sloan 0-2, Bradford 2-6, Kivinski 0-2, Mortensen 4-6, Hill 1-3, Heinen 0-4). Rebounds — BC 34 (Schmidt 8), KW 35 (Lewis 7). Assists — BC 6 (Michalski 3), KW 15 (Sloan 2, Bradford 2, Kivinski 2, Mortensen 2, Mitchell 2). Turnovers — BC 27 (Schroeder 7), KW 18 (Kivinski 4). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Bearup 2), KW 6 (Mortensen 3). Steals — BC 5 (Brown 2), KW 12 (Kivinski 3, Miller 3).