HAYS — The Bethel College men’s basketball team threw a major scare into NCAA Division II Fort Hays State before falling 101-96 in double-overtime Monday night at Bush-Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

The game counts as an exhibition for the Threshers. Fort Hays State improves to 7-3.

Bethel trailed by as many as six early in the game. Midway in the first half, Bethel trailed 23-16. Bethel got within two late in the period. Bethel trailed 33-26 at the half.

The Threshers trailed by as many as nine early in the second half. Bethel took the lead with 10:08 left in regulation on an Ahmed Fall layup. The Tigers got up by five with 4:43 in regulation, but Bethel replied with two 3-pointers. Jaylon Scott put Bethel up by three with a layup with 2:46 left. The Tigers tied it back up with a Marcus Cooper trey.

Bethel again regained the lead on a three-point play by Scott. Trey O’Neal answered with a 3-point shot.

Bethel again regained the lead on a pair of free throws each for Scott and Terrell Marshall to lead by four with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Six seconds later, Brady Werth hit a trey for the Tigers. Marshall hit one of two free throws with 14 seconds left. Cooper tied the game with a layup with six seconds left and a Bethel trey attempt at the buzzer missed.

Bethel got out to a five-point lead in the first overtime. A Werth three-pointer put the Tigers up by one with 40 seconds left. Kyler Kinnamon followed with one of two free throws. Scott tied the game with a jumper with 16 seconds left. Each team had a miss in the remaining time.

The Threshers led by as many as three early in the second overtime. Werth tied the game with a 3-pointer, followed by a Kinnamon layup. A pair of Kinnamon free throws put the Tigers up by five with 50 seconds remaining.

Bethel came back with a Jalal Gondal trey. After one of two Tiger free throws, Scott hit a free throw with 24 seconds left to get Bethel within two.

An Aaron Nicholson free throw and a pair of Kinnemon free throws put the Tigers back up by five.

Werth led the Tigers with 23 points. Nicholson scored 19 points. Kinnamon scored 16, followed by Marcus Cooper with 14 and Trey O’Neil with 13.

Scott finished the game with 28 points and 15 rebounds. Kiesean Weiher added 13 points. Marshall and Poe Bryant each scored 12 points. Sam Morgan scored 11.

Saturday’s game

SALINA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team claimed a key road win, stopping Kansas Wesleyan 65-60 Saturday in KCAC play at Mabee Arena in Salina.

Bethel wins its second in the last three games, improving to 7-6 overall and 4-5 in KCAC play. Kansas Wesleyan drops to 6-6, 4-5 in KCAC play.

The Coyotes played without two starters — 6-foot-5 junior Jordan McNelly (illness) and 6-6 sophomore A.J. Range (injury). Bethel was still without leading scorer Dakota Foster due to injury.

Bethel trailed by as many as eight in the first 6 1/2 minutes of play, but came back with a 15-0 run. Bethel led by as many as 12 in the closing minutes of the first half. A James Brooks 3-pointer cut the Thresher lead to three, 34-25, with 1:10 at the half. Neither team scored in the remaining time.

The Coyotes got to within one in the first five minutes of the second half and managed to tie the game 44-44 with 12:02 to play. Bethel was able to get back out by seven. Darius Hammond hit a shot with 10 seconds left to get KWU within three. Jaylon Scott hit two free throws with four seconds left to get Bethel back out by five.

Bethel hit 14 of 26 from the field in the first half for 53.8 percent, two of four from 3-point range, but fell to eight of 24 in the second half for 33 percent.

Kansas Wesleyan finished 23 of 59 from the field for 39 percent. KWU outscored Bethel 24-12 from 3-point range. Bethel outscored KWU 17-6 from the free throw line.

Scott and Kiesean Marshall each scored 18 points for Bethel. Danen Kistner added 13 points. The rest of the team managed just 16 points. Scott had 11 rebounds.

Bethel had 17 turnovers to six for the Coyotes.

Hammond led KWU with 19 points. Brooks scored 14 points and Marquis Kraemer scored 13 points.

Bethel is off until Dec. 28, when the Threshers play Huston-Tillotson at the St. Thomas Classic in Houston. Bethel plays St. Thomas Dec. 29.

Saturday’s game

BETHEL (7-6, 4-5 KCAC) — Trey Sleep 0-0 0-0 0, Poe Bryant 2-5 3-4 8, Terrell Marshall 1-2 2-2 5, Sam Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Ahmed Fall 0-1 0-0 0, Kiesean Weiher 7-17 4-7 18, Danen Kistner 5-7 1-2 13, Jaylon Scott 6-11 6-6 18, Greg White 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett White 1-4 1-2 3. TOTALS 22-50 17-23 65.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (6-6, 4-5 KCAC) — James Brooks 5-10 1-2 14, Ithello Cross 3-5 0-0 6, Brendon Ganaway 0-2 0-0 0, Darius Hammond 7-13 1-2 19, Peyton Hatter 1-4 0-0 2, Marquis Kraemer 5-10 2-5 13, Nathaniel Leach 2-6 1-2 5, Zach Rammelt 0-2 1-2 1, CJ Weathers 0-1 0-0 0, Brayden White 0-6 0-0 0. TOTALS 23-59 6-13 60.

Bethel;34;31;—65

K.Wesleyan;25;35;—60

Total fouls — BC 13, KW 19. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — KW: Cross, Kraemer. 3-point shooting — BC 4-13 (Bryant 1-1, Marshall 1-1, Morgan 0-1, Weiher 0-1, Kistner 2-4, Scott 0-2, Ga.White 0-3), KW 8-24 (Brooks 3-7, Ganaway 0-1, Hammond 4-5, Hatter 0-1, Kraemer 1-4, Leach 0-2, B.White 0-4). Rebounds — BC 43 (Scott 11), KW 23 (B.White 5). Assists — BC 7 (Bryant 2, Marshall 2, Morgan 2), KW 8 (B.White 4). Turnovers — BC 17 (Bryant 3, Ga.White 3), KW 6 (Kraemer 2). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Fall 2), KW 1 (Hatter 1). Steals — BC 3 (Bryant 1, Weiher 1, Ga.White 1), KW 9 (Brooks 3).

Monday’s game

BETHEL (7-6 exhibition) — Morgan 3-6 2-3 11, Marshall 4-9 4-6 12, Bryant 2-7 8-8 12, Scott 7-15 13-17 28, Weiher 4-11 5-8 13, Gr.White 0-0 0-0 0, Byrd 0-1 2-2 2, Kistner 2-5 0-0 6, Gondal 2-6 0-0 6, Fall 1-3 2-2 4, Sleep 1-3 0-2 2, TOTALS 26-66 36-48 96.

FORT HAYS STATE (7-3) — Nicholson 7-14 1-8 19, Kinnamon 5-9 6-10 16, Cooper 5-16 3-4 14, O’Neil 3-6 5-6 13, Werth 9-12 1-2 23, Davis 3-9 1-2 7, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Bitondo 1-5 0-0 2, Vitztum 2-5 2-2 7, Holmes 0-2 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 35-78 19-34 101.

Bethel;26;44;16;10;—96

St. Hays St.;33;37;16;16;—101

Total fouls — BC 29, FHS 31. Technical fouls — BC: Bryant, Weiher. FHS Nicholson. Fouled out — BC: Morgan, Bryant, Scott. FHS: Cooper, Werth. 3-point shooting — BC 8-24 (Morgan 3-5, Marshall 0-1, Bryant 0-1, Scott 1-3, Weiher 0-3, Kistner 2-4, Gondal 2-6, Sleep 0-1), FHS 12-33 (Nicholson 4-9, Cooper 1-6, O’Neil 2-5, Werth 4-5, Davis 0-3, Vitztum 1-4, Holmes 0-1). Rebounds — BC 46 (Scott 13), FHS 43 (Werth 7). Assists — BC 11 (Marshall 4, Scott 4), FHS 18 (Kinnamon 9). Turnovers — BC 13 (Scott 6), FHS 9 (Cooper 3). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Scott 1, Fall 1), FHS 7 (Werth 3). Steals — BC 4 (Scott 3), FHS 3 (Kinnamon 1, Cooper 1, Bitondo 1). Officials — Stith, Sundahl, Cearley. Attendance — 1,691.